A trio of birdies at the end of the first round earned the lead. Another four in a row early in the final round kept it for good.
Sporting a sizzling two-day total of 11-under par, Spring Lake Park’s Mason Roloff ran away with the title at the MGA State Junior Boys’ Championship, held at the Detroit Country Club - Pine to Palm Course at the end of July.
“This was a great tournament to capture the win at, because I have been having such a great summer, but I had not been able to get a win at any other of my summer tournaments,” Roloff said. “It felt awesome to finally get a win, especially in one of the best fields in the state.”
Roloff’s shot-making and consistency were on full display throughout the tournament, navigating the narrow course with only two bogeys over 36 holes.
“Obviously I wanted to win, but my main goal was to keep it out of the trees to help limit my mistakes, as the course was very tight and covered with trees,” Roloff said. “I felt that in both of the rounds I executed my game plan very well. I was able to keep it out of the trees for most of the round, and when I was in the trees I was still able to scramble and make par.”
When he wasn’t making par, he was sinking birdies.
Roloff closed the first round with three birdies in the final four holes, taking the lead by a stroke going into the final day. He then sank four in a row in the front nine of the final round to take a five-stroke lead.
“I felt as though things were going my way when I was making some longer putts and giving myself many great chances for birdie,” Roloff said. “I felt I was in control of the tournament when nobody in my group or the rest of the field was really gaining any shots on me. I was hitting the ball so well that it was tough to lose any ground on my opponents.”
With a strong group in pursuit, but a decisive lead, Roloff never wavered down the stretch. He finished 1-under over the back nine to sail to a four-stroke victory over four golfers who tied for second place at 7-under.
“It felt great to have such a commanding lead coming down the stretch because it was a lot less stressful,” Roloff said. “I was able to go about every shot with less pressure than I had earlier in the round when the tournament was a lot tighter.
“It felt great to take a commanding win in a tournament with some of the other best junior players from around the state. And it was a huge confidence builder heading into my future events. “
The championship was another milestone for the soon-to-be Spring Lake Park senior, who was named the Northwest Suburban Conference’s Most Outstanding Golfer and earned fourth at the Class AAA state meet this spring. The high school level is only the beginning, with Roloff recently verbally committing to play golf at the University of Minnesota as well.
“I am really excited to be a part of a great program that is growing in this state with some awesome coaches,” Roloff said. “I am also excited to stay home and play for my home state of Minnesota!”
