Concordia-St. Paul’s Erika Olson, a Spring Lake Park native, was voted by the league coaches as the NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year in women’s golf. Olson is a fifth-year senior majoring in secondary education history while holding a 3.89 cumulative undergraduate grade point average.
The NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year Award is presented to a NSIC women’s golf student-athlete who participates at their institution for four years and is academically superior while making a positive contribution to their team and university. The NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year award was initiated in 2020-21 to honor an outstanding senior that exemplifies the attributes of the model NSIC student-athlete.
In the classroom, Olson has been honored multiple times on the NSIC All-Academic Team as well as the WGCA All-Scholar Team. She is a President’s Scholarship recipient and Dean’s list student as she is earning a Master of Arts in Special Education: Emotional Behavior Disorders during her final season of play. On the course, Olson has played in 18 rounds this season and holds a 87.83 stroke average, with her top finish coming at the Tracy Lane Memorial, where she was tied for 16th in a field of 57.
When not on the course or in the classroom, Olson assisted with team fundraising and volunteered around campus throughout the years with various athletic activities.
“Erika has helped mold the CSP golf program into what it is today. She has always been a standout leader in our golf program and has the ability to hold the team accountable and have fun at the same time. She is the most positive teammate and sets a great example on and off the golf course. She works hard in the classroom, being on the Dean’s list every year at CSP. Erika’s level of resiliency is unprecedented and that to be admired. I am so proud of Erika and her accomplishments as a Golden Bear,” said CSP head coach Taylor Ramirez.
