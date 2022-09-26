SP Isaiah Frei 3.jpg

Spring Lake Park’s Isaiah Frei won the USA Triathlon High School State Championship for the 0-19 age group, completing the international distance course in 2:31:47. 

 Photo submitted

In a race of strength, speed, endurance and mettle, Spring Lake Park’s Isaiah Frei stood atop the state, winning the USA Triathlon High School State Championship. Frei finished first in the 0-19 age group in the international distance, the same used in Olympic competitions.

Triathlons are nothing new for Frei, falling in love with the swim, bike and run competitions at an early age.

