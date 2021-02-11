Spring Lake Park is welcoming its eighth church later this year — Harvest Intercontinental Church-Minneapolis, formerly known as Bethel City of Hope Church-MN Campus.
The Christian congregation has existed since August 2016 as a campus church of the Maryland-based multinational Harvest Intercontinental Church-Olney.
The local congregation’s 125-150 members meet at the Fridley Community Center, where lead campus pastor Rev. Isaac Mitchell leads the services, along with a handful of other pastors.
Mitchell said the church has been looking for a more permanent location after growing tired of setting up and tearing down for services at the community center.
The church settled on leasing a 5,000-square-foot space for three to five years in a multi-tenant commercial building at 8485 Plaza Blvd. NE, Spring Lake Park. But the lease required approval of a conditional use permit due to the zoning ordinance.
In a 3-2 vote Feb. 1, the Spring Lake Park City Council approved a conditional use permit, with Mayor Bob Nelson and Council Member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff objecting.
The main concerns from council members and city staff were related to parking capacity at the commercial building.
“The issue with this use really comes down to parking and is there adequate parking on site with the expected use of the space here,” said Phil Carlson, a planner with Stantec, the city’s engineering firm. “I certainly start with the position that we want any business or organization that comes into Spring Lake Park to be here, to be successful, but at the same time there are some things that the city needs to protect to make sure safety, convenience, etc., aren’t compromised. So the intent here — is there a way to make this use work in this space?”
Carlson said the building in question is approximately 26,000 square feet with 95 parking spaces, a ration of 3.7 paces per 1,000 square feet of floor area, which is considered a low parking ratio for the commercial space.
The church plans to lease 5,000 square feet and have a sanctuary, classrooms and office space with a capacity of 250 people.
Mitchell said the church will use the space from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays and very minimally on weekdays. Currently they hold services 9:45-10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (in person and online), and Mitchell expects the service times will remain the same.
The church expects to use 85 spaces on Sundays, a ratio of 17 spaces per 1,000 square feet. Using 85 spaces for the church leaves 10 parking spaces on the site on Sundays for the remaining businesses, Carlson said.
Code Enforcement Director Jeff Baker said four handicap-accessible parking spaces are required for the entire building since the usage is changing. It currently only has one handicap parking space. Peter Lunseth, who owns the location with his brother Brian Lunseth, said they’d add three more.
Peter Lunseth added that the building’s front parking lot was recently paved and restriped. He said the east back lot would be restriped this spring, and with PET: Odd Ball Pet Factory closing the dumpsters can be removed, adding more space.
Lunseth said he does believe snow could cause an issue in the parking lot when extremely heavy snowfalls, but he said he’ll pay to have as much snow removed from the site as possible.
Carlson said the best option for overflow parking is Wells Fargo to the south, which is within walking distance at 8455 Plaza Blvd NE. Currently the church does not have a parking agreement with the bank, but the church plans to invest in a van to shuttle parishioners to whatever overflow parking lot they use.
“Because this is a finite building with a finite number of spaces, it’s in the city’s interest, and ultimately in the owner and church’s interest, to make sure that it works,” Carlson said. “So with a conditional use permit the City Council has the ability to set conditions to protect the public’s health, safety and welfare.”
Current tenants in the commercial building are the Man Cave Dealer, Tattoo Asylum, Doc’s Bohemian Cue Inc., Sit Means Sit Dog Training Minneapolis and O’Reilly Auto Parts. The Mr. Taco MN food truck often parks in the building’s parking lot, taking up six spaces, but it doesn’t have a contract to be there.
Peter Lunseth said the only locations that are open in his building on Sundays are O’Reilly Auto Parts and Mr. Taco MN, and he said he could work with the food truck to make sure he’s not there on Sundays in order to free up the six spaces. Nearby, Cottens’ NAPA Auto Parts is also open, and Eagle Brook Church-Spring Lake Park holds services on Sundays.
“The primary offset we’re looking at is we have very tenured businesses that don’t want to be open on Sunday,” Lunseth said. “We have the tattoo shop, we have the dog training, Doc’s — they don’t want to be open on Sunday. They haven’t been the last 10 years. I don’t see that changing anytime soon. Most of the businesses around us aren’t open. It’s just the two auto part stores, and if you ask O’Reilly’s, Sundays is their non-busy day because the other repair shops aren’t open on Sundays ... Sunday is our least used parking lot day.”
Cotton’s NAPA Store owner Mike Cotton disagreed, saying Sundays were his store and O’Reilly’s busiest days. Cotton said he’ll probably add signs to protect his eight parking spots.
“As long as we can protect our spots, I think that we’d be fine, but if it gets too full ... it may possibly be a problem for us,” Cotton said.
“I’m very concerned about this parking.” Mayor Bob Nelson said. “I’m very hesitant about this. I think it’s too much in such a small space.”
Nelson said in the past there have been numerous parking problems in the city with other businesses that have used up time from the city’s code enforcement staff and the Spring Lake Park Police Department, and he didn’t want to create another parking issue.
Nelson also said he wanted to keep the commercial space open due to potential business opportunities with Hy-Vee opening in the spring. “I’m not against this, but the traffic volumes are very, very concerning to me, and that just might end it for me,” he said.
City Council Member Goodboe-Bisschoff agreed with Nelson, saying Hy-Vee would be “a magnet.”
“In Spring Lake Park ... we love churches here, but this is our commercial space,” she said. “Even though some of the buildings aren’t rented right now, with Hy-Vee opening I can see that it’s going to change dramatically.”
City Attorney John Thames told Nelson and Goodboe-Bisschoff that they were reviewing a conditional use permit with the main issue being parking and the discussion should only be about parking.
“I want to assure you that parking will not be an issue,” said Rev. Isaac Mitchell, who said membership is currently only 125-150 people and grows about 5% each year.
“The occupancy requirement was 250, and it doesn’t sound like you have near that many people unless everybody that is a member shows up and brings a friend,” City Council Member Lisa Dircks said. “If you’re looking at a 5% growth every year, you expect to be here for a few years before you grow too big for the building.”
Council Member Brad Delfs proposed setting the required number of spots at 60 parking spaces.
“I suspect after the pandemic you’ll have a higher attendance,” he said. “You may work yourselves out of that space. Parking spaces may be the least of your concerns, and I really hope that’s the case with you folks.”
Carlson said an amendment could be made to the conditional use permit down the road if the church starts exceeding parking requirements.
The City Council then approved the conditional use permit 3-2.
“Welcome to the neighborhood,” Dircks said.
To learn more about Harvest Intercontinental, go to harvestersminneapolis.org.
