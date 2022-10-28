ARTS SLP play.jpg

Spring Lake Park High School Theater brings a classic tale to life, with a twist, with a reimagining of Peter Pan in its fall play “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Performances are Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5. 

 Photo by Spring Lake Park Theater

You never have to grow up. But you must always beware marauding pirates in search of treasure.

Spring Lake Park Theater brings a classic tale, with a reimagined twist, to life in its fall production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5.

