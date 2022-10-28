You never have to grow up. But you must always beware marauding pirates in search of treasure.
Spring Lake Park Theater brings a classic tale, with a reimagined twist, to life in its fall production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5.
“Rarely have I felt such excitement about a production,” said Kevin Dutcher, Spring Lake Park’s director of theater arts. “The students show up smiling and laughing every day, ready to plunge ahead. This is the first show I’ve ever directed where every actor is called to attend every rehearsal, because it is truly an ensemble show — every person plays a vital part in the telling of the story. I have empowered every actor to create their own unique character, and it is delightful seeing them come to life! (One rehearsal), three of the pirates were sitting on the deck of the ship watching a scene and they started miming that they were eating popcorn, watching the scene go back and forth as if at a tennis match. It was hysterical and a fabulous example of actors that are thinking, engaging and working to make a show that will reward our audience members for paying close attention.”
The characters are slightly different than in “Peter Pan,” but the play contains many of the same themes, with a group of kids caught up in an adventure in which they are fending off pirates, in this case ones in search of a mysterious treasure containing “starstuff.”
“I’ve been fascinated with the Peter Pan story ever since I was a child,” Dutcher said. “I saw the Disney movie, read J.M. Barrie’s book, ‘Peter and Wendy,’ and used to lie awake at night listening in case he and Tinker Bell decided to fly up and tap on my window. My flying dreams exceeded all others in my youth, and I’ve delighted in sharing the story with my own children. Prequels are a lot of fun (‘Wicked,’ for example!), and I found the book on which this stage play is loosely based was wildly inventive. I say ‘loosely’ based because the author of the stage version used that as a jumping off point, and gave the actors, especially the person playing Black Stache, the precursor to Captain Hook, a lot of room to improvise. Many of those ad-libs made the finished script, and we’ve continued that tradition — many of the most current references you’ll hear were indeed created by our students.”
The large contingent of students on and off stage lead the way in creating the magic in all aspects of the production.
“Our technical theater program has grown by leaps and bounds,” Dutcher said. “I went into our tech office while they were holding a meeting and I could barely move, it was packed wall to wall. (SLP theater advisor) Ryan Julien leads a group of talented, creative students, who he empowers in all aspects of running the show. When you see a performance, you will see a 100% student-run show. The intermediate and middle school shows are run by intermediate and middle school students, overseen by their high school mentors, who help them out and lend a hand when needed, but our students are the ones who are running the lights, the sound, and getting the sets on and off the stage, teaching them responsibility and enhancing their self-esteem as they realize that they can put on a show!”
The production kicks off the Spring Lake Park season, with shows on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com/event-details/66897.
“Our hope is that our audience will join us for the whole season,” Dutcher said. “It’s going to be quite an adventure, and we want you along for the ride! Most of the students that you’ll see this year in our high school shows have been involved in our program for 6-7 years, and it shows in their level of professionalism, in their passion and in their enthusiasm and pure joy.”
