SP Stephen Harlan-Marks (SLP ATH).jpg

The Spring Lake Park girls soccer team presents a game ball to the wife of the late Stephen Harlan-Marks, who died earlier this year. Harlan-Marks started and was the first head coach of girls soccer at Spring Lake Park, teaching at the school for 28 years. 

 Photo by Spring Lake Park Athletics

Teacher, coach, activist, musician, friend.

The life of Stephen Harlan-Marks, who wore many hats — all with passion — was remembered during a celebration at the Panther soccer home opening doubleheader at the end of August. Harlan-Marks died earlier this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.