Teacher, coach, activist, musician, friend.
The life of Stephen Harlan-Marks, who wore many hats — all with passion — was remembered during a celebration at the Panther soccer home opening doubleheader at the end of August. Harlan-Marks died earlier this year.
Harlan-Marks, himself a soccer player who competed at Earlham College in Indiana, was the first head coach and instrumental in the formation of the Spring Lake Park High School girls soccer program.
Arriving at Spring Lake Park in 1980 after teaching for five years in Illinois, Harlan-Marks joined the boys program as an assistant coach.
Not one to sit back when an opportunity for progress was at hand, and with no girls program yet at the school, Harlan-Marks helped lead the push for one.
“He was always passionate about soccer,” said Tom Young, who served as an assistant coach with Harlan-Marks and also started teaching at SLP in the same year. “We already had a head soccer coach for boys, so he was an assistant. Realizing we didn’t have a girls program he thought, ‘I’m going to start a girls program.’ He was the one who was the force behind starting the girls program. It was a time when girls sports were flourishing. Title IX was still fairly new, and it was a natural fit for them to have a girls program.”
The team was formed too late to join the North Suburban Conference for its first year, so it started out as a club program. The early times were full of excitement, albeit lean on wins.
“We picked up games here and there,” Young said. “It was tough. We were new and the girls hadn’t grown up playing soccer. We had a tough first few years. The first few years we lost a lot of 7-nil type games.”
From a 1983 article of the Life upon starting the new program, Harlan-Marks was quoted as saying:
“[A]fter each game on the bus, the girls are singing and do not stay down. We will get better. And because girls’ teams at Spring Lake Park have a history of winning, sooner or later we will reach that same level of proficiency. I don’t know how long it will take, but sooner or later.”
As he envisioned, through the determination of the players and coaches, the margins narrowed, and the Panthers began experiencing success.
“We had a lot of very athletic girls committed to the program, and Stephen was a really great coach,” Young said.
Both aspects were on display, as was the progress of the program, in a playoff game during one of the early seasons, a top memory for the coaches.
Spring Lake Park was taking on Elk River in a section quarterfinal matchup. Elk River was heavily favored, but as the game wore on, Spring Lake Park held its ground. The game remained tied at 1-1 through regulation, then through two sudden death overtimes.
“We were not favored at all,” Young said. “It was a rainy night in Elk River. Our record would have paled in comparison to theirs.”
The match went to penalty kicks, with the first five attempts on both sides ending with the score still deadlocked. The teams had to pick five new kickers for the next round, with the tally still even after that.
Some controversy followed, with confusion over if another five new kickers had to be selected or not. Elk River eventually came out on top, yet the focus of Spring Lake Park was not on anger or despair, yet excitement over its progression.
“When we got on the bus, our girls were as pumped as they could be, because we told them they played a darn good game and they put fear into this team that was one of the top seeds,” Young said. “We played them straight up all the way to the end.”
The program continued to grow, taking on the likes of Briana Scurry and the powerful Anoka teams of the late 1980s, then developing into a competitor in the 1990s and into the new century with a sophisticated, cohesive style built up over time.
“Steve was very passionate about playing soccer the right way,” Young said. “Real quality soccer is built up of many passes and moving into open space, give-and-gos and building it up and then finishing. At the time we were playing a lot of teams where the style was a lot more like a hockey dump-and-run, just kick it down the field as hard as you could, run down there and try to make something happen. He believed in making the plays, building it down the field. That was the kind of play Stephen wanted.”
Off the field, Harlan-Marks spent 28 years teaching at Spring Lake Park, arriving the same year as his wife and Young.
Harlan-Marks was a gifted musician as well, writing songs about the good, bad and everything in-between that he observed in everyday life.
“He was very observant of the world,” Young said. “When he was failing in health, one of the things he was still able to do was to play his songs. It was really a big part of his life.
Harlan-Marks taught English, serving as chair of the department for 11 years, and was a yearbook advisor. His passion was for helping, whether it was students in the classroom or fighting for the rights of others.
“He was very creative,” Young said. “He kept really good things, but he was always looking for new things to add to his repertoire. He usually taught ninth grade and 12th grade, and a lot of times he was able to see the same students as ninth graders and then as 12th graders, and to see how much they had flourished; he really found a lot of satisfaction in seeing how the kids had grown up.
“If there was a Triple A Award when he was in school, he would have won it. He was highly academic. He spent many nights not sleeping, or waking up at 3 in the morning and just be wide awake trying to figure out how to make a lesson perfect, or how to talk to a student and try to help them have a good day because he saw they didn’t have a good day the day before. He really put a lot of effort into the teaching that he did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.