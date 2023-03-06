The Panther Foundation’s annual Week of Giving and the Panther Party raised $120,000 to support activities and programs benefiting Spring Lake Park Schools students.
The Week of Giving, which happened Feb. 18-25, was full of school Panther pride. There were themed spirit wear days, dine to donate opportunities in partnership with local restaurants, and a silent auction with more than 300 packages open for bidding. The silent auction raised nearly $35,000 alone.
The culminating event of the week was the Panther Party on Saturday, Feb. 25. More than 200 guests attended the party at Bunker Hills Event Center in Coon Rapids. Guests enjoyed cocktails and appetizers, a brief program with games (including heads or tails – or, in this case – paws up, paws down) and dancing to the music of Good for Gary.
While the party is over, there’s still time to give. Each year, the Panther Foundation identifies a Fund-A-Dream project. This year, the focus is support for career and college readiness programming.
Career and College Pathways provides students across grades with real-world experiences. They develop skills within a field and explore different career options. At Spring Lake Park High School, three Pathways represent a predicted need for future jobs – Business and Entrepreneurship, Technology, Engineering and Design, Health and Human Services. Students take courses across Pathways or choose to go deep within one that sparks their interest.
in the community and connects them with real-world experiences. It also helps purchase specialized tools and technology used in workplaces today to support student’s in developing workforce-ready skills.=
