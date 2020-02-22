The Spring Lake Park Schools Panther Foundation is hosting the 16th annual Once Upon a Time Gala 5-11:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Leopold’s Mississippi Gardens and Event Center in Minneapolis.
The Spring Lake Park Schools Panther Foundation gala is the main annual fundraiser for the district. All of the gala proceeds will go toward funding Spring Lake Park School District programs, projects, initiatives, events, grants and more. Last year, the gala raised $140,000.
“The gala is an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the great work that we have going on in Spring Lake Park Schools, from what our students are walking away with to the experiences our students and families have when they’re here at Spring Lake Park,” said organizer Colleen Pederson, director of community education for the Spring Lake Park School District. “It’s more than just a school district. It’s really a tight-knit community. The gala not only fundraises and raises important dollars so that we can continue our work and impact to enrich experiences and empower great programing, but it’s also equally important to celebrate the great work that we have going on in Spring Lake Park.”
Every year, the gala hosts a Fund-A-Dream where a significant portion of the money raised is designated to a specific project or program. The project or program is chosen by the Panther Foundation in partnership with school district.
This year the Fund-A-Dream will go toward the Career and College Pathways Program. Pathway courses provide students an opportunity to gain real-world experience, determine if a career path aligns with their interests and also earn college-level credit, Pederson said.
“We want the funding to continue to send out students into the community to learn side by side with partners and tradespeople in the community,” she said.
The Fund-A-Dream will also help pay for engaging learning spaces, especially in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, according to Pederson.
The gala is hosted annually by the Panther Foundation, whose mission is to “empower and support world class learning in the Spring Lake Park Schools community,” Pederson said.
The Panther Foundation has awarded $1.8 million in grants for over 270 projects in the district, including contributing to Panther Stadium and Fine Arts Center upgrades.
“We do some pieces that enrich classroom experiences, but we also want to make sure our kids have the necessary tools and resources in order for them to be successful,” Pederson said.
The gala is being held at Leopold’s Mississippi Gardens and Event Center, which is located at 9500 West River Road, Minneapolis.
The gala will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, with registration, silent auction and cocktails. Dinner and opening remarks will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by a live auction, Find-A-Dream announcement, music and dancing. The event will end by 11:45 p.m.
“We’re really excited about this year’s event,” Pederson said. “The gala provides resources that allow the district to go above and beyond and allows for those enriching experiences as well as providing the necessary resources to our families in the district.”
Sponsors this year include the 3M Open, Edina Realty, Kraus-Anderson, State Farm and many more.
While sponsorships for the event have closed, Pederson said the Panther Foundation is always looking for donors and volunteers.
“If anyone wants to give to the foundation and be a part of our impact and our work of giving back to Spring Lake Park Schools, then they can certainly either donate or volunteer their time,” she said. “There are a lot of ways to get involved.”
Ticket prices to the gala start at $100. For more information or to purchase a ticket to the gala, visit bit.Ly/38zL5Vi.
