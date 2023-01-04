Spring Lake Park School Board Member Michael Kreun has resigned from the School Board as he begins his service in the Minnesota Senate. John Stroebel, a former board member, has been appointed to replace him until the next election.
At the Tuesday, Dec. 13, School Board meeting, resolutions recognizing Kreun for his service and appointing Stroebel were unanimously passed.
Republican Michael Kreun was elected to the Minnesota Senate to represent District 32 that serves Blaine, Ham Lake, Columbus and Lexington, after defeating Democrat Kate Luthner in last November’s election. Before being sworn in, Kreun resigned from his school board duties that ended Dec. 31, 2022.
In remarks to the board, Kreun stated, “I’m very happy John Stroebel will replace me. There couldn’t be a better pick. It’s fantastic. I think Spring Lake Park Schools is in good hands. I’m confident in this administration and this board to lead the district to future successes.”
Minnesota Statutes require that a vacant School Board position be filled by appointment by the School Board until a special election is held no later than the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November following the vacancy. It is not uncommon to fill temporary vacancies like this with former board members who are willing to serve and already oriented to the role.
John Stroebel served on the Spring Lake Park Schools board for 16 years, including as board chairperson from 2013 to 2018. His board service ended in 2021. His new appointment will begin Jan. 13, 2023.
In addition to the appointment, the School Board passed a resolution recognizing Kreun for his five years of service to the board. Board members shared remarks of appreciation.
“One of the things I’ve really appreciated about working with Michael, is his interactions with a variety of community members,” said Spring Lake Park Schools Superintendent Jeff Ronneberg. “He engaged with and really listened to people no matter their viewpoints. That’s just not something you see often these days.”
In November 2023, seats held by Sarah Bowe, Amy Hennen, Tony Easter and John Stroebel will be on the ballot.
