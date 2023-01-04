Spring Lake Park School Board Member Michael Kreun has resigned from the School Board as he begins his service in the Minnesota Senate. John Stroebel, a former board member, has been appointed to replace him until the next election.

At the Tuesday, Dec. 13, School Board meeting, resolutions recognizing Kreun for his service and appointing Stroebel were unanimously passed.

Kruen

Michael Kruen 

