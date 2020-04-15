Commercial truck traffic is about to get a whole lot quieter on 81st Avenue Northeast in Spring Lake Park after the City Council voted April 6 in favor of placing a 5-ton weight restriction on the street between University Avenue Service Drive and Able Street.
City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz said the City Council directed staff last year to remove 81st Avenue Northeast from the Spring Lake Park Municipal State Aid street system in an effort to reduce commercial truck traffic through the residential neighborhood.
“81st Avenue has become a convenient route for commercial trucks seeking to move from University Avenue to Trunk Highway 65 and vice versa,” Buchholtz said. “By removing 81st Avenue from the state aid system, the City Council can place weight restrictions on this segment of 81st Avenue, thereby prohibiting truck traffic.”
By removing 81st Avenue from state aid system, however, the city will suffer a financial setback, Buchholtz said.
The city is required to repay $10,309 in state aid to the Minnesota Department of Transportation because the segment of road was removed from the state aid system within 25 years of the improvements.
The amount will be deducted from Spring Lake Park’s next reimbursement from the Municipal State Aid fund, Buchholtz said.
The City Council voted unanimously April 6 to remove 81st Avenue from the state aid system. Due technical difficulties, Council Member Ken Wendling was not present at the City Council meeting, which was held online via the Zoom platform.
The City Council then voted unanimously to establish a 5-ton weight restriction on a segment of 81st Avenue Northeast between University Avenue Service Drive and Able Street Northeast.
“Basically just to reiterate, this is the ordinance that gives law enforcement the teeth to be able to enforce trucks from rolling down that road on a regular basis?” Council Member Brad Delfs asked Buchholtz, who said that was correct.
Due to the 5-ton weight restriction change, $5,000 in signage will be added to inform drivers of the change.
