The Spring Lake Park City Council approved a six-month moratorium June 15 on new residential home rental properties.
City Administrator Dan Buchholz said the interim ordinance would prevent any existing homes from becoming rental properties unless previously registered.
During the moratorium, city staff will study the impact of rental housing conversions on single-family neighborhoods, Buccholz said.
“I’ve lived here my whole life, and this is something I’ve talked to a lot of people and neighbors over the years,” Interim Mayor Bob Nelson said. “I think it’s time for this study.”
A public hearing on the moratorium was held at the meeting. No one spoke.
The City Council unanimously approved the moratorium.
