The city of Spring Lake Park’s 2020 property tax levy is going up 3.48% or $117,731 over 2019, for a total city levy of $3.55 million.
The 2020 property tax levy includes the general government levy at $3.29 million, a 3.65% or $115,736 increase over 2019; and the debt service levy at $267,844, a 0.75% or $1,995 increase over 2019.
“It sounds good,” Interim Mayor Bob Nelson said. “I think we were fair in what we did.”
The Spring Lake Park City Council approved a preliminary 2020 tax levy Sept. 3. The final 2020 levy unanimously approved Dec. 16 remained the same as the preliminary levy.
The required Truth in Taxation hearing was Dec. 2. Nelson was the only council member to speak, and no residents provided input at the meeting.
City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz gave a presentation on the 2020 property tax levy and general fund budget.
Buchholtz said the general fund revenue totals $4.5 million, a 4.87% or $209,903 increase over 2019.
The breakdown of the general fund revenue includes $3.29 million (72%) from property taxes, $644,788 (14%) from intergovernmental revenue, $169,147 (4%) from interfund transfers, $156,152 (3%) from permits and licenses, $156,181 (3%) for charges for current services and $111,820 from miscellaneous revenues.
The biggest increase for general fund revenues is coming from intergovernmental revue, which increased 18.68% or $101,478 over 2019.
Buchholtz said in 2020 Spring Lake Park will receive Local Government Aid, something which the city hasn’t received in the last few years due to a formula change. In total the city will receive $504,788 in aid.
The general fund expenditures total $4.52 million, a 4.87% or $209,903 increase over 2019.
The breakdown of the general fund expenditures includes $57,167 for council, $479,200 for administration, $1.03 million for planning and zoning, $103,705 for government buildings, $1.88 million for the Spring Lake Park Police Department, $319,037 for services from the Blaine-Spring Lake Park-Mounds View Fire Department, $193,913 for code enforcement, $261,269 for streets, $373,693 for recreation, $325,830 for parks, $238,198 for professional and contractual services and $294,500 for miscellaneous expenses.
For general fund expenditures police protection accounts for 41%, administration 12%, fire protection 7%, recreation 8%, parks 7%, transfers and contingency 7%, streets 6%, code enforcement 4%, professional services 3%, legal 3% and governmental buildings 2%.
The biggest expenditure increase comes from the SBM Fire Department service charge, which is determined by the fire district’s funding formula. For Spring Lake Park, fire services will increase by 21.37% over 2019, or $56,176.
Buchholtz said other cost drivers in the 2020 general fund budget included increases in wages and benefits for city staff, increases in information technology infrastructure costs, health insurance premium increases for the city and phase-out of the Liquor Store transfer, which is a transfer of $75,000 from the liquor store profits to the general fund. This is being phased out over the next couple years as Hy-Vee’s property tax levy base gets on the tax roll Buchholtz said. The city sold its liquor store to Hy-Vee.
“It’s a challenge to make everything affordable for everybody,” Nelson said.
