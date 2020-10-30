The Spring Lake Park City Council enthusiastically pledged its support Oct. 19 to allow the Police Department to purchase new gear that would help officers respond to COVID-19 cases and incidents of civil unrest.
The council unanimously approved the purchase of riot helmets and gas mask respirators for the department.
“Since March of 2020, our society has experienced a pandemic of epic proportion,” Spring Lake Park Police Chief Douglas Ebeltoft said. “This coupled with continued societal issues presented over the summer leading to continued civil unrest locally and nationally, the Police Department is continually being confronted with adapting to the changing societal issues and providing the same level of service to our community that they have experienced in the past.”
Ebeltoft asked the City Council to allow the department to purchase riot helmets for each of the department’s 11 sworn officers along with shields and gas masks and a first responder kit that would cost a total of about $7,400.
“This request is being made out of necessity due to the changing and dynamic times we are currently living in and for the safety of our officers to be able to provide our community with the services they have come to expect from their Police Department,” Ebeltoft said.
The purchase of the gear will be made using federal coronavirus relief funds that were issued to the city.
“I’d approve this even without the CARES money,” Council Member Ken Wendling said.
Council Member Lisa Dircks asked Ebeltoft if there are any additional training or fitting costs related to the gas masks.
Ebeltoft said police officers will receive a fit test for the masks from the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department at no cost to the city.
Interim Mayor Bob Nelson expressed he wished the department had this equipment sooner due too two standoffs that occurred near Nelson’s home at a residence on the 7700 block of Jackson Street Northeast in Spring Lake Park on June 26 and July 6. During both incidents, Spring Lake Park police officers did not have gas masks despite tear gas being used.
“You could’ve used it ... I mean you guys were there front and center,” Nelson said.
