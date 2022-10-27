For Spring Lake Park mayor, incumbent Bob Nelson is facing a challenge from fellow SLP Council Member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff and newcomer Anthony Wilder.
Bob Nelson
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I’ve been a resident of beautiful Spring Lake Park for 63 years I’ve been married to my wife Tammy for 43 years we have two great sons who have given us six fantastic grandchildren. I’m so honored to be running again as your Mayor 1.) I’ve got 22 years experience within government I know the inner workings of our City administration, Police, Code enforcement, Park and recreation and Public works. I will continue to work hard to keep these services affordable. I’ve served on Joint Law Enforcement, North Metro Mayor’s Association, Minnesota Mayor’s Association, Cable Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
I will continue working hard to find ways to bring new development into our city that provide both services for our residents as well as additional tax base without impacting our quality of life. I will continue working hard with our Police Department and local Law enforcement to keep our community safe. Whatever issues our city faces I will work with State and Local officials to find solutions to things that affect us all. Thank you, any questions comments or concerns please call me 763-783-1889 or email me bobnel-son7805@gmail.com
Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
By living in my city, a total of 31 years, I have a good understanding how our residents feel and what they want accomplished. I graduated from SLP, and by being on the City Council for six years have known how the intricate parts of the city work together. I have been on over 10 Boards, Commissions, Coalitions that pertain directly to this. I make it a point to talk to residents by phone, email, and in per-son to ask their concerns and ideas for improvement. I have lived in several cities, traveled extensive-ly, and worked and lived with people of varying cultures and backgrounds. The face of Spring Lake Park is slowly changing, and with that change, we need to be open to what our new residents bring to the city by being pro-active.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
I wish to establish a (Residents United Commission) to help with both beautifying our city and to help with mediation problems. As you Mayor, I will make sure appropriate ideas are presented front and center at our televised sessions. There will be no more ‘Black Hole’ in which ideas are tossed out because of dislikes of certain individuals. I will continue to work with Police, Public Works, Parks and Rec, Admin and Zoning to continue the smooth running of our city. We have a school campus of over 2000 children who must be protected while understanding fairness to all, and not just a privileged few. As your Mayor, I will not stand for any unfounded and malicious gossip being exploited on Next Door, Face Book, and The Web. As your Mayor, I will not stand for Bigotry, either Racial, Religious, Cultural, or Sexual. I will make sure the proper climate is presented to attract new business. I feel it is time for ‘The Little Boy’s Club’ to go. Don’t you?
Anthony Wilder
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
At 41, I have lived in the area all my life and my wife moved to SLP in 2017. I am a business owner in Blaine that I run with my family; It’s in an industry that is on the topic of discussion everywhere and I want to bring my 25 years’ experience to this position of Mayor. The past five of the last six years I’ve had the privilege of being president of the Coon Creek Watershed District overseeing 7 cities (our city included) and 105 miles; a position appointed by our county. I have led public forums for the past five years that have given me the experience of getting to know our city officials, developers as well as city planners. I’ve had many conversations with our city and county leaders and am comfortable with the process of expanding the city’s landscape to maximize its potential.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Public safety is on the forefront of my mind to keep my family and hopefully our city safe.
Quietly, we have over 20, 000 people passing through our city every day and we need to provide the necessary means around this city to give everyone the piece of mind they deserve.
Revenue is an issue our city faces as we don’t have a lot in the budget. We have many nonprofits in SLP and we need companies and restaurants in volume to contribute instead of raising the property taxes another dollar in the next 10 years.
Many of the residents have seen their home values rise these past couple years and want them to stay that way. Elected officials need to step-up in creative ways in developing a community that appears near to being built-out. Establishing a city plan is important to attract travelers passing by every day! Not just Hy-Vee
Facebook: facebook.com/Wilder4SLPMayor Email: anthonywilderforslpmayor@gmail.com
