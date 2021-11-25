No turkeys were harmed during a family-friendly “turkey shoot” Thursday, Nov. 18, in the Park Terrace Elementary School gym in Spring Lake Park.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department hosted the competition, in which teams of parents or guardians and children competed to win a Thanksgiving turkey gift card.
The teams competed in each of the following events: a basketball free throw, football pass, floor hockey shoot, soccer kick and Frisbee toss.
Total scores from these events determined the winning teams in three different age categories.
Parks and recreation staff, local high schoolers and other volunteers led the event.
