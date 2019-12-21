Last week, the Spring Lake Park High School Opportunities in Emergency Care students participated in the 23rd annual Adopt-a-Family Fundraiser.
The fundraiser benefited 72 people at Alexandra House in Blaine (which provides shelter and care for battered women and their children), the Spring Lake Park School District and Family to Family Networks (which assists Anoka-Hennepin School District families).
The OEC Adopt-a-Family Fundraiser started in 1996 and has raised over $84,000 in gifts for local families.
“Our mission is to make Christmas better for as many families as we can and to show students the real meaning of community service,” said OEC teacher Bill Neiss.
This year, students raised $4,813 from students and staff by fundraising during classes and at lunchtime and through donations on GoFundMe, Facebook and through private donations.
The students then used the money that was donated to go shopping at Target in Blaine. Target also gave the OEC students a 20% discount on all purchases. Later that night they wrapped presents and delivered some of the gifts to Alexandra House.
“It’s one thing to donate money; it’s another thing to go shopping and finish it,” Neiss said. “It’s just more important, and it touches them more to know there are individuals out there who we shopped for them individually, took some time to wrap the presents up and deliver them. I want our students to feel like they’re a part of something bigger than themselves.”
Each of the students was given a family with a list of needs and wants and sizes for each family member. The students picked out the need items first and wants afterward, if funds were still available. Items purchased included toys, journals, blankets, socks, jackets, diapers, books and more.
“This event helps us get closer to our community,” said Spring Lake Park High School senior Sade Ayodele. “During my first year doing this I just thought it was fun going shopping with other people, but now I feel like I have to do this because no one else would. If it weren’t for us, no one would probably come here. It’s a good thing to do.”
“I love being able to do this and having the opportunity to give something to people who aren’t having a good Christmas,” said Spring Lake Park High School senior Cammie Cook, who was doing the fundraiser for the first time this year. “It feels really good, and I feel really excited to do this.”
Neiss said the fundraiser also helps build teamwork among OEC students.
“I like growing together as a class,” said Spring Lake Park High School senior Brendan Abrahamson. “We are normally separated by classrooms, but with this we are put together as teams and we grow closer together as OEC students.”
“What’s amazing is they’re helping kids they have never met before,” Neiss said. “All of my students tell me this was one of the most powerful experiences at OEC. We are working to show these students they can change the world one act at a time.”
