Over the last year, Spring Lake Park High School sophomore Juwaria Jama has been helping lead the Minnesota movement against climate change.
“This is our future,” Jama said. “Climate change is often seen as this far-fetched idea that’s going to be happening way after us, but the truth about it is that it’s happening right now.”
Jama, 16, is a first-generation Somali from north Minneapolis. She said over the last year she has become an advocate for environmental justice, which is the fair distribution of environmental benefits and burdens of all people, regardless of race, color, national origin or income, with respect to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
On Jan. 9, 2019, Jama visited the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul to attend a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz who was discussing appealing the planned project to replace the Line 3 oil pipeline. In 2018 Enbridge Energy proposed build a new $2.6 billion oil pipeline across northern Minnesota to replace the aging Line 3. The project was approved by Walz’s predecessor, Gov. Mark Dayton.
“I got involved with environmental justice organizing last year ... when I came to protest at the Capitol and there were youth there that were meeting with Gov. Tim Walz on Line 3, and that’s when I first heard about issues surrounding environmental justice,” Jama said.
Jama said she began noticing how climate change was impacting her own city of Minneapolis after seeing how asthma rates were increasing due to pollution.
“I started realizing that there were a lot of issues directly affecting myself, but we weren’t taught about it where we live,” she said. “I live in a low-income, African-American community that’s located near two highways and factories, so we deal with a lot of pollution that affects our air, affects our health, and a lot of people in my own community have asthma.”
Jama started looking for ways she could get involved.
The United States Youth Climate Strike was founded in February 2019 by Haven Coleman, Alexandria Villasenor and Isra Hirsi, daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-CD5. They were inspired by Swedish 17-year-old Greta Thunberg’s weekly protests outside Sweden’s parliament that she started in August 2018.
A Minnesota chapter of the Youth Climate Strike was soon formed and called Minnesota Youth Climate Strike.
On March 15, 2019, more than 2,200 strikes were organized in 125 countries as millions of students skipped school to protest climate change and urge politicians to take action. Hundreds showed up at the Minnesota State Capitol to protest, including Jama.
Climate scientists have reached a consensus that the earth is warming largely due to man-made factors, such as the emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. In 2013 the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded there was a 95% chance humans caused most of the warming of the planet’s surface observed since the 1950s.
“I think the biggest lie you can hear about climate change is that it will happen in 2030, when the reality is that climate change is hitting right now,” Jama said. “Climate change has affected lives before us, and it will continue to affect lives after us. Our generation will continue to suffer. We’re now seeing floods in Jakarta and the bushfires in Australia that have killed a billion animals. We’re realizing our air is getting affected, our food is getting affected and our futures are being played with by the leaders that were elected. This is something that’s really important to youth because we shouldn’t have to be fighting for our future, but that’s what we’re doing because we want to have a place to call home.”
Since the strike, Jama has become the co-leader of Minnesota Youth Climate Strike, where she helps manage chapters across the state, organizes initiatives at the State Capitol, works to pass legislation and more.
Last April, Jama and Minnesota Youth Strike worked with Rep. Frank Hornstein (DFL-Minneapolis) and Rep. Jamie Long (DFL-Minneapolis) on writing and advocating for the Minnesota Green New Deal legislation, which didn’t go anywhere.
“As the new session starts and as we have been continuing to gain momentum and gaining new people we’re going to be pushing bills like the Minnesota Green New Deal and new bills that we hope are going to be more inclusive of the work that we’re trying to achieve,” Jama said.
On Jan. 10 this year, Jama and 25 others with Minnesota Youth Climate Strike dropped off a petition at the offices of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha, urging the Minnesota State Board of Investment members to support fossil fuel divestment, which is an attempt to reduce climate change by exerting social, political and economic pressure for the institutional divestment of assets that are connected to companies involved in extracting fossil fuels. The petition had over 1,600 signatures.
Afterwards the strikers participated in a spontaneous sit-in in the capitol rotunda to raise support and awareness for their petition.
Jama said she was disappointed that she and the other strikers were not able to meet with Ellison, Simon or Blaha.
“My message to state leaders is that though we aren’t voting yet — and the main word is yet — we will continue coming back because we’re not going to allow you to play with our future, or our siblings’ future or our kids’ futures,” she said. “We want to hold you accountable, and we will hold you accountable. If you don’t act now, we will keep coming back, and we’re not done.”
Jama said she is excited that Walz has agreed to meet with the group in the near future. “We will talk about why we need to move towards investing in climate justice solutions instead of the fossil fuel interest industry, which isn’t dying,” she said.
A few months ago, Minnesota Youth Climate Strike formed a policy team that is following legislation that surrounds climate change and environmental justice. The group’s goal this session is to advocate policies that support divestment.
Jama said Minnesota Youth Climate Strike will also be working on initiatives around the primaries in March.
“We want to remind voters that if we’re not of voting age we will still be able to influence those that are,” she said. “When it gets to March, we’re going to be launching primary strike dates. We’re also going to be targeting leaders specifically. Besides from that, we’re working on putting together a Town Hall for the primaries as well, and our policy team is going to be focusing on legislation right when the session starts.”
“Juwaria has always been amazing at getting us all together to work on initiatives at the Capitol, and she has never said we can’t do something or that we shouldn’t do something,” said Minnesota Youth Climate Strike organizer Priya Dalal-Whelan, a senior at Perpich Center for Arts Education. “Juwaria is super open to new ideas, flexible and very supportive. Juwaria is very passionate about climate change, and she realizes this is an urgent issue, having seen it happen in her own community. She’s really in this fight for others.”
In addition to her role with Minnesota Youth Climate Strike, Jama is also the 5th Congressional District representative on the Minnesota Youth Council, which is a system for youth to advice and recommendations to the Legislature and the governor on bills. “We will be taking more about pushing legislation on environmental justice in the near future as the session starts,” Jama said.
To learn more about Minnesota Youth Climate Strike, visit the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mnclimatestrike or on Instragam at instagram.com/mnclimatestrike. The group can be contacted by emailing minnesota@youthclimatestrikeus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.