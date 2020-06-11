Spring Lake Park High School celebrated the Class of 2020 with a pre-recorded ceremony Friday, June 5, in lieu of a live graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An in-person graduation may still take place Aug. 1 in Panther Stadium at the high school.
Prior to the virtual ceremony on June 5, Spring Lake Park High School staff lined Able Street behind the high school to congratulate seniors who drove past in vehicles with their families and friends. Seniors then rushed home to view the virtual ceremony.
The commencement started with the Minnesota Orchestra playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” as a montage of photos and videos of memories of the Class of 2020 played.
Spring Lake Park High School Principal Matthew Boucher then kicking off the virtual ceremony.
“While we’d all prefer to be in person tonight, nothing can diminish how proud I am of the Class of 2020 and how they’ve persevered on their path to this moment,” he said.
Boucher mentioned the many challenges the Class of 2020 has faced, including the loss of classmate Tim Nguyen, who drowned last year at Coon Lake Beach in Columbus, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I believe challenges make us stronger, which means, Class of 2020, you’re among the strongest to graduate from Spring Lake Park High School,” he said.
Next, seniors Nadine Musa, Reece Wenholz and Francisca Dogbe gave speeches to their classmates.
“Life is filled with certainties, but thousands of things don’t go as planned, but what happens when we’re faced with the unexpected?” Musa asked her classmates. “How do you cope during your senior year when its derailed by a global pandemic? What are you supposed to do when your best friend isn’t here to experience this amazing moment? Unfortunately these questions aren’t on Slater. I checked.
“So how are we supposed to deal with heartbreak and setbacks? ... Class of 2020, we know more than anyone that life is super unpredictable and things don’t always work out the way we want them to. It’s inevitable that crappy situations will happen, and we can’t always make the best out of them, but we can learn and grow and be more prepared for whatever the future throws at us.”
“The Class of 2020 has endured a really tough four years,” Wenholz said. “We’ve collectively faced defeat, failure and immense losses. Things that unfortunately have to be added to our storybook, but in these we still persist. We still come together as a strong, supportive community that tries its best to lift each other up, to listen to each other and to advocate for each other. Now that’s something positive to add to our storybook.”
The Spring Lake Park High School orchestra then performed virtually during a conference call followed by a speech from School District Superintendent Jeff Ronneberg.
“The world is a very different place than it was when you, our graduates, entered kindergarten,” he said. “Well, at 19 it may seem like forever ago to you. As a dad of a graduating senior this year, it does not seem like that long ago. In that time since kindergarten your parents and family have walked with you as you’ve experienced a whole variety of changes in the world. None of those changes have impacted you more than what you’ve navigated since we left for spring break in early March when COVID-19 changed our plans. With that in mind it’s important to note that it’s not the content you learned in high school and the cool facts and useful stats that will lead you to your future success. It’s really the lessons you’ve learned about yourself that will be essential about how you learn and about how to adapt to and embrace change within and beyond your influence.”
Ronneberg then presented the Class of 2020, which includes 377 graduates. The names and pictures of the graduates were shown one by one and read by the Spring Lake Park School Board.
The Spring Lake Park High School Class of 2020 graduation ceremony can be viewed on the school district’s YouTube page at tinyurl.com/y7gng6l7.
