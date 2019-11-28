The Spring Lake Park DECA group held the annual Panther Pantry drive Nov. 22 to help high school students and their families who need assistance.
DECA students in grades 9-12 collected over 1,500 items for 160 homeless students or students in need and their families. Items collected included nonperishable food items, personal hygiene products, bedding, clothing and kitchen supplies.
If you would like to donate to the Panther Pantry, drop off items or financial contributions at the District Services Center at 1415 81st Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park. For more information, call 763-600-5550 or visit bit.ly/33gfFQl.
