A single pin. An epic win.
A day eight years in the making was decided by the slimmest of margins, culminating in a first-ever state championship for the Spring Lake Park bowling team Dec. 4. The SLP JV Red team won its state competition as well in November.
“The kids were thrilled, but I am not sure that they were as happy as the coaches,” Spring Lake Park coach Josh Hodney said. “In the fall of 2014, varsity coach Mike Devine and I took over the SLP bowling program. We started off with three bowlers. I went to open houses at the middle school and high school and got lucky enough to sign up two more bowlers, one who was planning to join the swim team until he spoke with me. We grew from three bowlers that first year to this year having the second-largest program in the entire state, featuring a varsity team and five junior varsity teams (33 bowlers). Mike and I knew back in the fall of 2016, when we saw the talent of the seventh graders that we had, that winning a state championship sometime down the road would be a possibility. And so we set our sights on achieving that goal.”
The journey from that point all led to a roller-coaster ride the day of this year’s state tournament.
Varsity competition began with 24 teams competing in a 10-game qualifier, with the top 16 teams advancing.
Spring Lake Park easily moved through with the second-highest qualifying score, setting up what proved to be a wild second round of action in pool play.
Competing with three other teams in one of four pools of four teams, and needing a top-two finish to move on, SLP found itself in a three-way tie with Blaine and Stillwater.
As an even round robin saw SLP defeat Blaine, Blaine defeat Stillwater, and Stillwater defeat SLP, the tiebreaker went down to the highest pinfall total in pool competition. SLP came out ahead by a single pin.
The drama somehow increased in the final bracket of eight teams, with the championship match concluding with Spring Lake Park topping Robbinsdale Cooper/Armstrong by a single pin once again.
“These state championships are seven and a half years in the making,” Hodney said. “The fact that four of our five varsity players are seniors made the win even more special.”
The Spring Lake Park varsity team included Dylan Hodney, John Clinton, Noah Clayson, Ben Kulaga and Josh Betzler. The JV championship team included Ethan Gandhi, Kyle Tusler, Tanner Hunt, Lukas Vrabec and Jonathan Cox. Coaches are Mike Devine, Brad Clinton and Josh Hodney.
Minnesota High School Bowling utilizes the Baker Bowling scoring system, which has five bowlers each bowling two frames to complete a single game, requiring strength from the entire lineup to prevail, favoring the deep and powerful Panthers.
Out of 18 all-state bowlers recognized by Minnesota High School Bowling, three came from SLP in Noah Clayson (first team), Ben Kulaga (second team) and John Clinton (third team). That, along with a hot finish down the stretch by Dylan Hodney, had SLP confident in their chances heading into the decisive day.
“Both teams thought they had an excellent chance to win their state tournament,” Hodney said. “The SLP JV Red team finished the season with the third-highest average of all JV teams in the state (170.7). We defeated Stillwater Red JV in the state championship match, who had the second highest average of all JV teams in the state (176). SLP JV Red had also recently won the Metro North Central Conference tournament championship over a very tough (and undefeated) Coon Rapids Red JV team, so we were very confident that we would make the final eight teams in the tournament.
“The varsity team was also confident going into their state tournament. They finished the regular season with the highest average in the state (203.7).”
Along with Blaine, Anoka also reached the top 16 in the state varsity competition, finishing third in its pool. Coon Rapids just missed out on advancing through the qualifying round, finishing in 17th place.
A year ago, Spring Lake Park’s varsity team earned third place at state, while its JV team earned fifth place.
There were 105 varsity teams and 117 JV teams participating across the state this year, with more than 1,300 bowlers.
