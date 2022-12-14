SP SLP Bowling State Champs 2022 -V.jpg

In a day filled with tense moments and jubilation, the Spring Lake Park bowlers were the last ones standing out of 24 teams Dec. 4, winning the Minnesota State Bowling Championship.  

 Photo by Spring Lake Park Bowling

A single pin. An epic win.

A day eight years in the making was decided by the slimmest of margins, culminating in a first-ever state championship for the Spring Lake Park bowling team Dec. 4. The SLP JV Red team won its state competition as well in November.

