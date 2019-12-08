The Spring Lake Park City Council awarded a $410,789 contract Nov. 18 for planned improvements to Garfield Pond, a project that aims to prevent flooding issues in the area.
The project will reroute flows from Garfield Pond, located near the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Garfield Street Northeast in Spring Lake Park, to a channel southeast of the pond that will go though a pipe that discharges into Spring Lake.
The city received 10 construction bids for the project. “We had a very nice bid climate for this project,” City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz said.
The city staff and council supported the lowest bid, from Vadnais Heights’ JACON LLC for $410,789.
Interim Mayor Bob Nelson asked Public Works Director Terry Randall if he had heard of the company and if they were any good.
“I don’t know them,” Randall said. “Never heard of them, but reading their letters and talking to (City Engineer) Phil (Gravel), and talking to the contractor they feel very qualified to do this project.”
The City Council unanimously approved the bid for JACON LLC. Council Member Lisa Dircks was not present at the meeting.
Buchholtz said construction is expected to start as soon as possible.
The first phase will be dredging Garfield Pond and removing any excess materials that have floated into the waters over the years.
The second phase will include constructing a combination of a vegetated swale and a pipe outlet to allow overflow to pass into Spring Lake. The pond will also be modified to include an infiltration bench, about 5,000 square feet in size, designed to reduce pollutant levels by 50%.
In April the city was awarded $267,146 for the project from the Rice Creek Watershed District and the Urban Stormwater Remediation Cost-Share Program and Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Watershed-Based Funding Pilot Program.
Buchholtz said the Rice Creek Watershed District was in full support of the JACON LLC bid.
In the next couple of weeks, dewatering work, which is the removal of water from solid material or soil, will start at Garfield Pond.
