The trilogy is complete. The box set has arrived.
The world of Tralodren, and one of its many stories, will be immortalized with a box set at the end of September.
For Spring Lake Park author Chad Corrie, like any in the fantasy realm, it’s a fairytale ending to years of writing, rewriting and marketing a detailed series for the public.
“It’s always been a dream to have something like this for anything I’ve been able to write,” Corrie said. “Most authors don’t have the opportunity, even if they find publication with a larger house. So I consider myself truly blessed, even more so with having the set come out so quickly after the series’ initial release.”
The Wizard King series features “Return of the Wizard King,” “Trial of the Wizard King,” and “Triumph of the Wizard King,” as the last wizard king of Tralodren and a group of mercenaries find their fates intertwined in a mystical, adventurous world of warring factions seeking to fulfill their own hidden agendas and ambitions.
The novels were released in quick succession, but with several alterations to the typical release schedule necessary due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Navigating all of the changes and challenges, and arriving at a strongly-received, popular ending, added to the satisfaction of the journey.
“I was really surprised ‘Return of the Wizard King,’ the first book in the series, sold out as fast as it did, needing a reprint right around its one-year anniversary,” Corrie said. “For those who know books, that’s pretty good, especially when there’s a constant influx of sales. Many times books will have a big release day and then taper off rather quickly after that. That didn’t happen with this title. And it looks like we’re getting close to having the same thing repeat itself with books two and three by the end of the year, if not sooner.
“It’s just nice to have the whole story out in the wild and being able to focus on other works for a while. This trilogy took some time to produce and had several delays along the way. And then there were all the COVID concerns that made for a rather unique release, if not time to be a new author with a new title, in general. So it’s great to just have the whole trilogy available on store shelves and online via e-book and audiobooks formats.”
A staple in fantasy books is a detailed map of the fictional world. The boxed set will feature a full color world map of Tralodren’s Northern Hemisphere added.
“For whatever you may be reading, watching, playing, etc., it’s great to have that reference at hand,” Corrie said. “And designing maps has been something I’ve done for all of the worlds and tales I’ve crafted over the years. So it’s not too strange on that front. However, making them look more professional is a different matter and it was wonderful to have the privilege of working with someone more skilled take on the task.
“The same artist who did the interior maps for the books did the larger foldout map for this boxed set. For me, this is the world map I’d always liked to have had in the books, but never had the chance for it being voted down early on. So, when the opportunity arose to find something to include with the boxed set, my editor was kind enough to put forth the idea of including the map. Now readers can have a larger foldout option to follow the characters across the story or even frame on their walls.”
The Wizard King saga now complete, Corrie’s attention has turned to several new works in a variety of styles.
“There’s always plans and work taking place,” Corrie said. “There are three new titles slated for a 2023 release: a graphic novel, short story collection and a standalone novel. I’m also in the process of reaching out on some new publishing options for additional titles for 2024 and beyond. Folks can feel free to follow my newsletter, website or social media for updates on everything. The website also will have sample chapters, reviews and other info related to the titles.”
For more information on the boxed set and upcoming works, visit chadcorrie.com.
