A pond near the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Fillmore Street in Spring Lake Park will be excavated, cleaned up and expanded over the next few weeks.
The Spring Lake Park City Council voted 4-1 April 5 in favor of the project, with City Council Member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff dissenting.
Public Works Director Terry Randall told the City Council that the pond’s pipes are haven’t worked for decades.
The pond has two pipes. Randall said he has found one of the two concrete pipes but is struggling to find the other, which may be buried by debris in the bank.
The buried pipe helps drain the area of the Cottages of Spring Lake Park.
“Talking to [City Engineer] Phil [Gravel], him and I figured out that it could be causing a problem running out onto Fillmore and 83rd and flooding that intersection,” Randall said.
Mayor Bob Nelson expressed concerns that the buried pipe could cause unforeseen costs if, for example, the pipe was found to have collapsed.
Randall said he believes that over the years it was covered by leaves, brush and the like.
“We can see it in the yard and it’s heading straight for the pond, and our drawings are showing us it’s there,” Randall said.
Randall received quotes two alternatives for the project. The first price quote was $10,000 for excavating the pond to its original design, locating the buried pipe, adding riprap around all pipes and hauling away materials.
The second quote, from Dave Perkins Contracting in Anoka, was $22,000 to excavate the pond back to its original design and expand it 25 feet to the west. The contractor would also haul all materials away and assure the pond slopes are safe. Randall assured the City Council that no trees would be removed.
“By expanding the pond, it would allow for more water storage and eliminate the flooding that occurs at 83rd Avenue and Fillmore Street,” Randall’s report stated.
With both quotes, the contractor would be dredging 2 feet below the pipes’ lines.
Randall and Gravel both recommended the second quote.
Goodboe-Bisschoff asked City Manager Daniel Buchholtz if an open meeting for residents needs to occur if the pond expansion is chosen. “I don’t want another problem like Garfield [Pond],” she said.
Buchholtz said a meeting wouldn’t be needed because the entire pond expansion area is on city property and is dedicated to stormwater purposes.
Garfield Pond, located near the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Garfield Street NE, was cleaned up between fall 2019 and summer 2020. The project cleaned up the pond and rerouted flows from Garfield Pond to a channel southeast of the pond that goes though a pipe that discharges into Spring Lake.
Following the Garfield Pond project, a nearby property owner alleged that a number of trees located on their property, but outside the drainage and utility easement, were removed by the contractor, according to Buchholtz.
“Spring Lake Park ended up entering into a settlement agreement with the property owner to address the claim of unauthorized entry onto and the loss of vegetation on their property,” Buchholtz said via email.
Later at the April 5 meeting, Buchholtz and Randall told Goodboe-Bisschoff they could inform adjoining residents about the project and allow time for feedback. Randall also spray painted a line around the west side of the pond to show what an extension would look like.
“I’d like to keep it the original footprint myself so we will not run into any of those problems,” Goodboe-Bisschoff said.
“Really what it all comes down to is that we have significant stormwater flooding issues in this city and some of the things we’re going to have to do aren’t going to necessarily be the most comfortable thing to do,” Buchholtz said. “This one shouldn’t be too bad, but you’re right Barbara [Goodboe-Bisschoff]. We don’t want to surprise a resident. ... We want to let them know and give them an opportunity to reach out to staff and let them know what their thoughts are on that.”
Goodboe-Bisschoff requested delaying approval of the project until it could be discussed at a work session.
Randall was against the idea saying he wanted to get the contractor in sooner to excavate the current pond’s size. The rest of the City Council expressed support for expanding the pond.
“We got to stop houses from flooding, and we have to take care of it,” Nelson said.
