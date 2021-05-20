Ten months after a moratorium on new residential home rental properties went into effect, Spring Lake Park has a new rental housing ordinance.
The City Council unanimously approved the ordinance May 3 following a study of the impacts of rental properties on single-family neighborhoods.
On June 15, 2020, the council approved a six-month moratorium on new residential home rental properties. The moratorium became effective June 25, 2020, and was extended beyond the six-month period.
City Administrator Dan Buchholtz said the interim moratorium prevented any existing homes from becoming rental properties unless previously registered.
Buchholtz said the moratorium was put in place to allow city staff time to study the impact of rental housing conversions on single-family neighborhoods.
The study provided guidance on some of the shortcomings in Spring Lake Park’s rental housing licensing program, Buchholtz said.
The City Council reviewed the recommendations at a work session Feb. 8 and directed city staff to draft an ordinance and inspection policy implementing the recommendations.
The ordinance amends a chapter of the Spring Lake Park city code relating to building regulations and construction.
Buchholtz summarized the ordinance:
• It removes reference to the R-4, R-5 and R-6 zoning districts from the definition of residential. These zoning districts were consolidated into the R-3 zoning district with the 2015 zoning ordinance update.
• It updates the licensing procedure to include processes outlined in the Property Maintenance Inspection Policy that was also adopted May 3.
• It adds additional information to the license application to include the person to whom notices of violation should be directed and to require the licensee to provide a list of all rental units owned by the applicant. It also adds a statement stating that an incomplete license application is grounds for denial of the license.
• It updates the suspension and revocation process for rental licenses.
• It adds violations relating to riots, terroristic threats and presence at unlawful assemblies as violations of the “three strikes” ordinance.
• It requires licensees to obtain a criminal background check on prospective tenants and to make those available to the city upon request.
• It adopts the 2018 edition of the International Property Maintenance Code, instead of the 2006 edition, which the city had been using.
• It repeals the rental housing moratorium.
