Spring Lake Park’s Garfield Pond improvement project is nearing completion, but not everyone is happy with how the project has turned out.
At the May 18 City Council meeting, residents and Council Member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff expressed disappointment on how the project was conducted.
The project, which cost close to half a million dollars, reroutes high water flows from Garfield Pond to a channel southeast of the pond toward a secondary pipe that discharges into Spring Lake.
In recent year homes adjacent to Garfield Pond have been severely impacted by flooding because the Central Avenue storm sewer system was being overwhelmed during high-flow events, causing a backup in Garfield Pond.
The improvement project was conducted in two phases, which started March 6.
The first phase included dredging Garfield Pond and removing any excess materials and sediment that have floated into the waters over the years.
The second phase included constructing a combination of a vegetated swale and a secondary pipe outlet to allow overflow to pass into Spring Lake. The pond was also modified to include an infiltration bench, about 5,000 square feet in size, designed to reduce pollutant levels by 50%.
City Engineer Phil Gravel reported May 18 that the construction improvements had mainly been completed and restoration and cleanup work were still in process. The city was also hoping to have tree and landscape planting done within the next few weeks.
A few area residents spoke at the start of the May 18 City Council meeting on Zoom, or wrote to the City Council members prior to the meeting, to express their concerns over the project. Council Member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff also expressed her disappointment over the outcome.
Residents had concerns over bugs, odors, the lack of a fence and whether the secondary drainage pipe was performing as intended.
Gravel said the mosquito control district has been asked to treat the area in future years but that gnats could be an issue because the Mosquito Control District can’t treat for them. He said city staff hasn’t noticed an odor from the pond, but he’s looking into treating the edge of the pond with lime just above the water level.
According to Gravel, the city has discussed installing a fence near the pond, and that will ultimately be a decision for the City Council.
“From my standpoint as the designer, the pond slope has been designed within acceptable and current pond design criteria,” Gravel said. “It’s our feeling that once the landscape and trees get put in and the grass grows higher, it’ll serve as enough of a barrier to make the edge of the water an unattractive nuisance.”
Gravel also assured residents the new drainage pipe is working properly but it won’t be needed for small rain events.
“The newly installed pipe is a secondary pipe,” Gravel said, adding that more than half the time it won’t be needed.
Gravel also addressed a complaint regarding pond depth, saying it has been a common misconception that the entire pond would be 4 feet deep.
“It was always my belief that when we said 4-foot deep that it would be the deepest part of the pond and the edges would taper out from there,” he said, apologizing for any miscommunication.
“I don’t think the capacity is as good as it should be,” Goodboe-Bisschoff said. “This was a huge issue and it was addressed so many times. ... I don’t see how this could be a miscommunication.”
Interim Mayor Bob Nelson said he approved of the pond being shallower near the edges.
“There’s 375-490 kids that die every year in stormwater retention ponds because when they first started making them you walked into 2 feet and the next step you were over your head, so this 4:1 grade saves children’s lives,” he said.
Goodboe-Bisschoff reiterated she was unhappy because she didn’t believe intentions for the project were made clear to residents.
“With every project there’s always lessons to be learned, and we learned how to do things differently for the next time,” City Administrator Dan Buchholtz said.
City Council Member Lisa Dircks suggested the council should have future discussions on how the city engages and educates the public on projects. Buchholtz agreed it would be a good idea.
