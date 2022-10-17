A house is currently rising in the parking lot of Spring Lake Park High School. More than 40 students, in the high school’s new Construction Trades course, are spending a few hours a day learning through real-world, hands-on experience.

Next spring, a completed one-level, two-bedroom house will move into the Spring Lake Park community to become a home for a new family.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.