A house is currently rising in the parking lot of Spring Lake Park High School. More than 40 students, in the high school’s new Construction Trades course, are spending a few hours a day learning through real-world, hands-on experience.
Next spring, a completed one-level, two-bedroom house will move into the Spring Lake Park community to become a home for a new family.
Spring Lake Park High School teacher Scott Wicklund is leading the year-long project. He will be helped by many experts in the field through on-site work and tours and learning at local businesses.
“The goal is to expose students to the many different areas of the trades, get them having fun and learning about construction safety and even help them find a potential spark within the process they may want to pursue after graduation,” said Wicklund.
The Construction Trades course is part of the Technology, Engineering and Design Pathway at Spring Lake Park High School. It is one of three Career and College Pathways that help students explore different career paths as they gain high school and even college credit.
“This is an extremely hands-on project that ties into each of our pathways,” said Career Pathways Lead Eric Van Brocklin. “There are so many avenues a student can be involved in throughout this entire process of building a house and so many different sparks one can find within these pathways. Yes, it is a construction course, but there are many job and career paths that are represented.”
Within the Technology, Engineering and Design Pathway, students will gain hands-on experience in insulation, plumbing, framing, carpentry, siding, roofing, trim work and much more.
Students will also gain insight on topics that go beyond the physical build.
Students will learn about Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and first aid. They will also hear from experts in the field about project management, realty and architectural design which connects to the Business and Entrepreneurship Pathway.
The variety of topics provides opportunities to spark an interest and leads students to connect with experts in the field to learn more.
The two trades courses do not currently offer college credit, but it’s something the high school team will consider in the future depending on student need.
“This first year, we want to focus on providing kids with hands-on learning opportunities and get them excited about this type of work,” said Wicklund. “We believe these courses appeal to students looking to go right into the trades as well as those who are college-bound so we can always adjust offerings based on what students need to be successful in their chosen path.”
Senior Grayden Campbell has been exposed to this type of work most of his life. His dad works in construction management and he shares an interest in the trades. Campbell interned as a plumber last summer and is currently helping finish his family’s basement.
“I took this class because I was intrigued by building a house and also because I want to take the skills I’ve built up over the years to the next level,” said Campbell.
Campbell is still deciding between going to college or straight into the trades after graduation but is leaning towards the trades. Regardless of his path, he is confident he’ll have what it takes to be successful.
For senior Marissa Beilke, taking this course is useful as she plans to go into Mechanical Engineering after high school.
“I took this course so I can learn more and gain experience which will be helpful for what I want to do in college,” said Beilke. “I’m excited this is a tangible project where I will see the progress throughout the year and that there will be an actual house at the end.”
This real-world learning experience will help set our students apart from others after graduation.
“These kids will be leaps and bounds ahead of other kids who may want to go into any of these fields just because of the exposure they’ll gain from this project,” said Van Brocklin. “They’ll have a sense of pride from the work they did and the confidence to walk onto any job site in the future.”
Even if these students don’t go into the trades, Wicklund said, students will gain relevant skills that will help them as they become homeowners someday.
“They’ll have knowledge of how to do some basic upkeep around the house,” said Wicklund. “They’ll have awareness of what to expect when an outside company comes in to do work. They can be wise with safety and have decision-making and financial awareness around many projects. These are all important life-skills whether a student goes into the trades or not.”
The project is sponsored by local business owner Jeremy LaBeau of Installed Building Solutions and Bellepar Homes and the Installed Building Products Foundation. The foundation provides young people with the skills and tools needed to get involved in the trades.
Students are hard at work learning the ropes and making progress on the outside structure that will turn into a home by next spring.
“This project really is a win-win for our district and the foundation,” said Van Brocklin. “Our students get the experience and someone in our community will get a home thanks to the generosity of the foundation.”
Support from Spring Lake Park High School parent and alum Jeremy Flaten is also what’s making this project possible. Flaten, of JerCo Construction, is closely aiding in the process of building and teaching and is volunteering his time to support this program and project.
There will also be local experts in the trades involved in the process. Students will be able to tour businesses and job sites, listen to guest speakers and have professionals working in the field teach and help them at the construction site.
“Each experience this year will allow students to see for themselves what working in a trade might look like and help them discover their likes and dislikes,” said Wicklund.
