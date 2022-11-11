A Spring Lake Park teacher Minda Gomez has just self published her second bilingual book in her “Martinez Kids Adventures” series, titled “The Arctic Quest” in July. She writes the children’s novels to help kids learn about families that speak two languages.
“My catchphrase in these books and in my class is, ‘These kids are bilingual superheroes,’” Gomez said. “I want to teach kids to be proud of their identities and really highlight the beauty of that for students. My students are definitely my next inspiration for my audience after my kids.”
Prior to self-publishing her first novel, the first Martinez Kids Adventure “The Secret Door” in September 2021, Gomez worked primarily as an elementary school teacher working with English learners. While she felt a calling to be a teacher, the thought of being an author hasn’t left her brain since she was a kid.
“When I was little, that was my dream,” Gomez said. “When I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, I always said, ‘an author and illustrator of children’s books.’”
Gomez didn’t plan on becoming an author, but says it happened organically. In summer 2021, she started writing based on an idea that she and her husband came up with, and after writing more and expanding upon what she already had, “The Secret Door” was formed. She decided to self-publish due to the creative freedom she would have owning her own deeply personal material. She uses her own family as a basis for her stories, citing her kids as her primary source of inspiration.
“My family is bilingual, my husband is from Mexico,” Gomez said. “We’ve always spoken Spanish at home and I wanted to capture that aspect and how families can speak a mix of languages. There’s a blend and a natural movement between them. I want to show the beauty of a bicultural family which is not something I’ve seen represented in books.”
Both “The Secret Door” and “The Arctic Quest” follow the three Martinez children (patterned after Gomez’s own) as they go on adventures using their neighbor Don Toño’s virtual reality technology. Spanish words are inserted into the text with plenty of context for readers to learn what they mean. As an educator, Gomez says it’s impossible to detach the mission of learning from her work as an author.
“Education is definitely one of the goals for this book.” Gomez said. “There’s a glossary, but I wrote the Spanish words in context so readers wouldn’t have to look them up. It’s a nice option to learn some Spanish and it’s a chance at exposure to absorb more of the language.”
The school year hasn’t slowed Gomez down from looking forward to her next work. She’s currently collaborating with her husband, Moisés, to translate “The Arctic Quest” into authentic Mexican Spanish. She’s also in the early research and outline stage on the third Martinez Kids Adventure. Her mission has remained the same through her process on the first two books, and she wants to continue into this early third book. Multiculturalism and learning will always be at the forefront of Gomez’s work.
“My books are multifaceted,” Gomez said. “They’re an adventure story, ones I would have wanted to read myself as a kid, but then there’s also that cultural and language aspect about the beauty of multiculturalism. There’s also social and emotional learning but I try not to be preachy. The kids learn lessons and the readers do alongside them. It brings up some good discussions for families to have outside of reading the stories.”
For discussion questions, more information on Gomez and the Martinez Kids or to listen to an excerpt of “The Arctic Quest,” head to mindagomez.com
