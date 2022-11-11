Gomez

A Spring Lake Park teacher Minda Gomez has just self published her second bilingual book in her “Martinez Kids Adventures” series, titled “The Arctic Quest” in July. She writes the children’s novels to help kids learn about families that speak two languages.

“My catchphrase in these books and in my class is, ‘These kids are bilingual superheroes,’” Gomez said. “I want to teach kids to be proud of their identities and really highlight the beauty of that for students. My students are definitely my next inspiration for my audience after my kids.”

