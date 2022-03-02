It started by watching a neighbor skate at the National Sports Center down the road. Later, it took her throughout the country.
And then, the world.
Wherever there has been ice, there has been a bit of home for Spring Lake Park senior Ava Privratsky since she was first able to skate. It has also been the source of numerous adventures, the most recent representing Team USA with the area Northernettes synchronized skating team in Neuchatel, Switzerland, in February. The team took second place out of 11 teams in the competition.
“My interest in figure skating first started when I was 4 years old,” Privratsky said. “I watched my neighbor skate in the annual spring ice show at the National Sports Center and immediately became captivated by the beauty of the sport. I signed up for learn-to-skate classes soon after and have been skating ever since!”
For a long time, skating was a solo pursuit for Privratsky.
But in 2019, after competing and testing individually for 10 years, it was time to take a leap into something new. Privratsky tried out for, and made, the Northernettes Junior Team based in the Twin Cities.
“I was interested to try something new in skating, and synchro seemed like a perfect fit,” Privratsky said. “Skating synchro with the Northernettes organization would allow me to continue practicing and competing at a high level, while learning a completely new discipline of figure skating. I have been competing on the Northernettes Junior Team for the past three seasons and have loved every minute of my time with the organization and as a part of the synchro community.”
That sense of community, combined with a long-cultivated love of skating, made for a dream combination of enjoyment and motivation.
“My favorite part about synchro is getting to skate and work together with all of my best friends,” Privratsky said. “It has been incredible to finally discover the aspects of a team sport after competing individually for so long. I have learned how to better communicate with others, work together and be a good leader. The most challenging part of synchro, which I would also say is the most important part, is pushing yourself to be a better skater and teammate. As a team and as individual skaters, we constantly find ways to improve, making us better athletes and people along the way. These improvements come with challenges, but are endlessly important to take on with an open mind.”
The synchro season is a year-round commitment. Team training begins in April, with work done together and individually all the way up to national championships each following March.
“Lots of skaters on my team, including myself, skate and train individually outside of synchro, working on tests or skills to help them continue to improve,” Privratsky said. “When we are at practice, we are all committed to putting in 110% from the beginning of our warmup to the end of our on-ice sessions. We frequently have team goal sessions to make sure we are all on the same page about what we want and what we are working for, helping us to stay motivated and to hold each other accountable for our progress.”
The Northernettes were selected to compete at an overseas event by the U.S. Figure Skating Association based on scores at the first two events of the competition season (the Anaheim Fall Classic in Anaheim, California, and the Boston Synchronized Skating Classic in Norwood, Massachusetts). After originally being assigned to a competition in Milan, Italy, that was later canceled due to the pandemic, the team was reassigned to the 2022 Tissot Neuchatel Trophy in Neuchatel, Switzerland.
For a team full of athletes already well-traveled, it was an experience like no other.
“While we travel from coast to coast for our domestic competitions throughout the season, none have compared to the experience in Switzerland,” Privratsky said. “The Northernettes, being a young organization of only five years, has grown remarkably fast. Receiving our first international assignment after only five seasons as a team is an incredibly impressive honor. Neuchatel proved to be the most perfect, magical place in which to tour and compete. Skating two strong, energetic programs to debut internationally, and in addition earning the second place medal for the United States of America, was the most pride-filled and surreal experience. I feel so grateful having had the opportunity to represent my country and to compete in the sport of figure skating at such a high level.”
Her high school career winding down, Privratsky’s competitive future is up in the air. Whatever may come, the love and memories have been life-lasting.
“Whether skating is in my future or not, I am thankful for all it has brought me throughout my life,” Privratsky said. “I will take with me the beautiful memories and important lessons this sport has given me in everything that I do.”
