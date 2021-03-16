Spring Lake Park boys swimming and diving will have swimmers at state in six events after a strong runner-up showing at the Section 5AA Championships March 12-13.
Nick Starcevich led the way for the Panthers, garnering individual section titles in the 200-yard IM in 1:58.31 and in the 100 freestyle in 48.13. Starcevich also teamed up with Braden Ripken, Will Privratsky and Sam Clark to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:28.93.
Advancing to state as runners-up were the 200 medley relay team of Nathan Krotzer, Will Privratsky, Isaiah Frei and Sam Clark (1:41.37) and Privratsky in the 100 butterfly (54.00) and in the 100 breaststroke (59.60).
The Class AA state meet is March 18-19 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
