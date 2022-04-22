Farmers and cowboys collide, romance abounds and a high-spirited musical ensues as Spring Lake Park theater puts on “Oklahoma!” April 22-May 1.
A year after performing the farcical ‘Spamalot,’ Spring Lake Park turns to a classical tale unfolding at the start of the 20th century. A clash between local farmers and cowboys provides the backdrop for a bumpy love story, filled with comedic exploits along the way as characters seek out the promise of a new land.
“We try to expose our students, and our audiences, to a variety of different shows during their time in high school,” said Kevin Dutcher, Spring Lake Park Director of Theater Arts. “Last year we did ‘Spamalot,’ a wacky farce, so we decided it was time to do a classic. ‘Oklahoma’ is one of those shows that never gets old — it’s a wonderful combination of incredible songs, good humor and rich, three-dimensional characters.”
“I think the audience will enjoy the humor and comedic timing of this show,” said student director Cassie Christian. “Our cast has some funny actors that really capture the humor of their characters. The actors just bounce their humor off each other, and you can tell that everyone is friends outside the show.”
“My favorite part about this show is the character interactions in the story,” said Mady Bourasa, who is playing Laurey. “I love Ado Annie and Laurey’s friendship, as well as Aunt Eller’s relationship with the whole town. I love getting to work with all these amazing actors, and getting to translate our real relationships with each other and bring them to life with our characters is just so awesome to see! Just watching the ensemble interact with each other is so entertaining and definitely a highlight of the show.”
The musical will feature familiar songs and dancing aplenty, a focal point for the cast.
“I believe that our audiences will really enjoy the dance numbers in this show! We all worked really hard with making every aspect of our dance scenes the best they could be, and just watching us all let loose and have fun with each other will be infectious to the audience,” Bourasa said.
And, of course, there will be plenty of sparring as rivals battle to reign in the heartland.
“My favorite part about the play is the amount of fight scenes we get to choreograph,” Christian said. “There’s three total in ‘Oklahoma,’ compared to most shows that we’ve done that only have one fight, or none at all. I especially loved watching the Jud and Curly fight scene get choreographed. I think the choreography in that scene really speaks to how we’re framing ‘Oklahoma.’”
It’s a familiar tale, but will come with a few surprises, as Spring Lake Park sprinkles in its own takes on the classic.
“Something unique about this show is that we really change the perception of Jud, despite not changing the dialogue,” Christian said. “Jud is portrayed as a more sympathetic character, and we explore the relationships between the characters and how they aren’t just a ‘good’ guy or a ‘bad’ guy.”
“I love that we’re making our own twists to this show,” Bourasa said. “The different concepts that we’ve introduced into this show will make audiences who know Oklahoma see the entire play in a whole new light.”
Performances are Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m.; Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Spring Lake Park High School Fine Arts Center. To purchase tickets online, visit springlakeparkschoolstickets.com. Tickets will also be available at the door for $1 more per ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.