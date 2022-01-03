Spring Lake Park graduate David Backes announced his retirement in September after a prodigious hockey career. Backes played in 965 NHL games over 15 years, reached the Stanley Cup Finals, was a team captain, earned an Olympic silver medal, tallied 248 NHL goals and 561 points and was his team’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, which recognizes the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”
“I never imagined anything close to what I was able to live,” Backes said. “At one point when I was in the minors that first year, I said to myself, ‘I just need to play in one NHL game and I will have justified leaving college early.’ And all of a sudden it’s like 900-plus games and close to 1,000 in 15 years and you’re like, ‘What the heck just happened?’ So I’m very blessed and grateful.”
