BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 14 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male was cited at a business for shoplifting and then arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 14 in the 9400 block of Van Buren Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Oct. 17 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a wallet was stolen and the credit and/or debit cards were used fraudulently.
• On Oct. 18 in the 200 block of 119th Avenue NE a package was stolen.
• On Oct. 18 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a theft from a motor vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Oct. 18 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Oct. 18 in the 8700 block of Midway Street NE license plates on a vehicle were stolen.
• On Oct. 18 in the 2900 block of 126th Avenue NE a furnace was stolen.
• On Oct. 18 in the 12600 block of Erskin Street NE a burglary occurred at a new construction site.
• On Oct. 19 at the intersection of Lakes Parkway NE and north Marina Circle NE city property was damaged.
• On Oct. 19 in the 400 block of Pleasure Creek Drive NE a theft by swindle incident occurred.
• On Oct. 20 in the 9800 block of Seventh Street NE a theft by swindle incident occurred.
Property damage
• On Oct. 17 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE there was a report of juvenile male who damaged an apartment door.
• On Oct. 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Oct. 19 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Oct. 20 at the intersection of Club West Parkway NE and Baltimore Street NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 14 in the 11300 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, for having an outstanding warrant, driving after revocation and for fleeing officers in a motor vehicle.
• On Oct. 14 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE one adult male driver, who was involved in a crash with another vehicle, was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 14 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 15 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Oct. 15 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE following a three vehicle crash, one driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for leaving the scene of a crash.
• On Oct. 16 in the 10500 block of Madison Street NE an individual was transported to a hospital for treatment after experiencing an overdose.
• On Oct. 17 at the intersection of Van Buren Street NE and 91st Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and for speeding.
• On Oct. 17 in the 3000 block of 126th Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Oct, 18 in the 12300 block of Aberdeen Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 19 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE an individual was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop.
• On Oct. 19 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 26 in the 1000 block of 45th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 27 in the 4800 block of Madison Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 28 in the 4500 block of Tyler Street NE documents were stolen.
• On Oct. 28 in the 3800 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 29 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 30 in the 5000 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 29 in the 600 block of 38th Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 28 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a DWI following a crash.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 19 in the 5700 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 19 in the 5800 block of Arthur Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Oct. 19 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 20 in the 6100 block of Heather Circle NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 20 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE lottery tickets were stolen.
• On Oct. 20 in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive NE there was a delayed report of a firearm being stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 20 in the 5700 block of 2 1/2 Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Oct. 21 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 21 in the 5200 block of Horizon Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered parked in front of a house.
• On Oct. 22 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a female suspect was arrested for a theft from a business, providing officers with false information and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 22 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred. A male refused medical attention and declined to pursue criminal charges.
• On Oct. 23 in the 7200 block of Commerce Circle E there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 23 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 23 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 23 in the 5700 block of 2 1/2 Street NE a gun was stolen and a vehicle damaged during a burglary in a detached garage of a residential home.
• On Oct. 24 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 24 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a female shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 24 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a first-degree aggravated robbery and attempted second-degree murder occurred when a female victim was assaulted and a male victim had a firearm discharged at him during a robbery. The suspect was not immediately located.
• On Oct. 24 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 25 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 25 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a robbery occurred.
Property damage
• On Oct. 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 21 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 22 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was criminally damaged and tampered with.
• On Oct. 23 in the 5800 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Oct. 23 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 25 in the 00 block of 51st Way NE property was damaged during an attempted burglary.
• On Oct. 25 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Oct. 19 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 20 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 22 in the 6200 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and was cited for speeding and driving after revocation.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 26 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a passport was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 27 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Oct. 26 in the 7700 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Oct. 27 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 24 in the 8300 block of Highway 65 NE an individual fled police officers during an attempted traffic stop in a motor vehicle.
