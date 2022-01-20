Spring Lake Park boys swimming and diving seniors Nick Starcevich and Will Privratsky helped the Panthers to a third-place True Team 5AA finish and a still perfect start in dual competition.
NICK STARCEVICH
Start in swimming
“I was 13 years old when I started swimming competitively. My brother got me interested in the sport as he had been on the high school team for two years and I went to a lot of his meets.”
Enjoy most about sport
“Although dropping time and celebrating is awesome, what I enjoy most about swimming is being around friends and having fun. The friends I’ve made through swimming have been different in the sense that I have a connection to them — that being that we suffered through practice together and pushed each other to the best we can be. The energy we produce as a team at meets and practices is what I enjoy most.”
Favorite event
“My favorite is easily the 400 free relay because it is the last race in the high school meet lineup, so a lot of meets come down to that event and in my opinion it is usually the most exciting to watch.”
Best part of team
“The best part of our team is our unique diving cheer. We’ve gotten messages from teams in the past about it due to how goofy and exciting it is.”
Greatest challenge
“The most challenging part of swimming for me is the sets we have to tackle in practice. At times as a swimmer I get extremely tired for weeks on end because of these sets, but pushing myself through them to make myself the best swimmer I can be is exhilarating, as the benefits are shown as time progresses.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“One thing that some people might not realize is the technicality of the sport. Although swimming as fast as possible is a simple concept, it’s quite complicated as there are tons of little things that make the best swimmers out there who they are.”
Top high school swimming memories
“My favorite memory comes from last year at our dual meet against Champlin Park. Despite challenges like COVID and our coach being gone for the first half of the meet, we had arguably our best meet in recent history as we still swam well and produced energy that blew the roof off the pool.”
WILL PRIVRATSKY
Start in swimming
“I started swimming competitively when I was 8 or 9 years old. I remember being drawn to the sport when I watched my older brother swim. He, being three years older than me, started swimming before me, and was an inspiration. Every time I saw him swim I thought to myself, ‘I wish I could do that.’”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy most about the sport is definitely the relationships I have made along the way. One thing I have always found ironic is that my favorite part of swimming is not actually the swimming itself, but the time we have between sets and races. These moments when not swimming are so meaningful because they have given me the opportunity to meet and get to know all types of people, many of whom have become my best friends. Being on a team like the Spring Lake Park boys swim team is a lot like being a part of a family, and I cannot imagine my life without my teammates.”
Favorite event
“My favorite event is the 100 breaststroke. This event is important to me because it was one of the events that first drew me to swimming. My brother’s best event was the 100 breast, so I couldn’t help but try and make it my best too. My quest to become a breaststroker only made the bond between my brother and me deeper, which is something I will forever be grateful for.”
Best part of team
“The best part of the Spring Lake Park boys swim team is the unique energy the team has. Every person on the team has their own unique niche which they bring to the table. This mixture of different attitudes and backgrounds creates a very quirky and fun experience while in practice and at meets. One thing that I especially enjoy is the diving cheer we have done during my junior and senior years, where we all stand and yell after each dive. You can’t help but feel pumped up after doing such an awesome cheer.”
Greatest challenge
“The most challenging part of being a swimmer is the mental toll it takes to be in the sport. With practices often being incredibly difficult, there are days where it feels impossible to just get into the pool. I would be lying if I said there weren’t days where I was afraid of what I may have to do in practice. However, I wouldn’t trade swimming for anything. There will always be hard parts of life, and swimming has pushed me to do things that I never thought possible. The difficulties I have faced in swimming have only made me a better person in and out of the pool.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“One thing people often don’t realize about swimming is that it’s hard, really hard! We have all heard that swimming is an excellent way to stay in shape, but people often don’t acknowledge the intensity of training swimmers do. We have to focus on having good technique and pushing our muscles to their limit just to make the intervals. If this doesn’t sound impossible already, we often have to do so for two or more hours at a time. Even as an experienced swimmer, there are rarely days where I finish practice without having reached my absolute limit.”
Top high school swimming memories
“One of my favorite memories is the section meet from my junior-year season. Not only did the team swim faster than ever before, but the energy our team had blew every other team out of the water. You could see amazement on other coaches’ and swimmers’ faces when we were the loudest team on deck and the fastest team in the water. I remember specifically the 100 backstroke where Sean T. dropped a bunch of time and flew his way into placing. I could tell in this moment that every other team was thinking to themselves ‘How can we be more like SLP?’ Looking back at this meet, I am more proud to be a part of the Spring Lake Park swim team than ever. Just thinking about all the great things we accomplished last year, I get fired up for the rest of this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.