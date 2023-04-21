Feature
Spring Lake Park boys tennis seniors Yasine Soussi and Savan Sant.
Yasine Soussi
Start in tennis
“I was debating what high school sport to join and had several friends joining tennis, so I decided to give it a shot my sophomore year.”
Singles or doubles
“I prefer singles because it eliminates the possibility of blame, so that if you win or lose, it’s because of your ability versus doubles, where you have a partner that you have to be able to work with really well and not shift the blame on them.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy the competitive aspect, as well as the skill it takes and improving my technique over time. I enjoy the individual format where it’s just you against your opponent, versus other team sports where it’s you and several other people on the court.”
Best part of team
“My favourite part about my team is the sense of community and culture we’ve built, as well as the mentality we have as a team that no mater how good the opponent we play is, we give it our all. We act as sportsmanlike as possible and always have a good attitude.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Tennis takes a lot of technique and practice to get good at. It’s also a gentlemen’s sport where we conduct ourselves in a respectful, professional manner.”
Looking forward to about season
“One thing I am looking forward to most this season is playing tough opponents that will help me improve as a player, as well as practicing and helping build our team and passing the torch onto the next generation of players.”
Top SLP tennis memories
“My favorite SLP tennis memory was playing a match last season against a really good opponent and I was already down a lot and about to lose, but just saying to myself that it doesn’t matter if I lose and to just try to get as many points off my opponent as possible, as well as teammates cheering me on as I played giving me the confidence to go for broke.”
Savan Sant
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis when I was around 10 years old. I took a couple of lessons and really liked tennis. Taking lessons at Public Indoor Tennis made me love the sport, since the lessons were thought out, yet fun at the same time.”
Singles or doubles
“I prefer singles because I can know that my victories are my own and that my losses are because of something I can improve. I will say that if you do play doubles with a partner who you are friends with, it is extremely fun to play.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy the creativity players can use with their shots. On the Spring Lake Park boys tennis team, every player has a unique playstyle and it is really fun and challenging to play everyone. There is no one way to solve a problem or play a match in tennis.”
Best part of team
“My favorite part about my team, is how passionate and supportive the entire tennis community is. From the moment I joined the team to my time now as a captain, I have felt nothing but compassion and determination from the players around me. The players on our team really want to be the best versions of themselves they can be, and they want to help everyone else reach their goals as well.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Even though tennis is an individualistic sport, a tennis team is just as unified, with players supporting each other constantly.”
Looking forward to about season
“I am looking forward to being able to play fun matches and also to have fun with the team for my last season.”
Top SLP tennis memories
“My favorite SLP tennis memory was over the summer when I got to teach younger kids in the community how to play tennis alongside players from both the boys and the girls team. I made tons of new friends and had so much fun teaching the next generation of SLP tennis players.”
