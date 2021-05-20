Feature
Spring Lake Park boys track and field senior Francis Chepsiror
Start in track and field
“I started track in 10th grade. I started track because my dad was very successful in track at Iowa State.”
Favorite event
“110 high hurdles — I like the event because it doesn’t require just speed, but skill as well.”
Enjoy most about team
“It’s a close group of guys and we are all together.”
Something people might not know about your sport
“Track and field is the oldest sport in recorded history.”
Top high school track and field memory
“My favorite memory is competing at sections my sophomore year.”
