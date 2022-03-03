Spring Lake Park boys hockey senior Blake Lueck, who set a new Panther record for goals in a season with 44. The total was tied for third most in the state.
Start in hockey
“I started playing hockey on outdoor rinks with my dad. I was 5 years old — my parents got me interested in hockey at a young age. I also loved watching the older kids at my local rinks.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about playing hockey has got to be playing it with my childhood friends and sharing all those experiences with them.”
Greatest challenge
“The most challenging part was battling through those tough losses and bouncing back the next game.”
Breaking school record
“It was an unbelievable feeling breaking the scoring record. It was a moment I’ll never forget, and doing it in such a great program makes it even cooler.”
Best part of program
“What I’ve enjoyed most about this program is the attention to detail the coaches put in and how much they care about the players. I think everyone cares for each other, and it creates a tight-knit team on and off the ice.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“I don’t think many people realize that getting checked does not hurt, and taking those big checks isn’t too bad.”
Top SLP hockey memories
“Some of my favorite SLP moments are breaking the scoring record, all the out-of-town tournaments and getting breakfast after early morning practices.”
