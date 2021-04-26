Feature
Spring Lake Park girls track and field’s Emma Potratz
Start in track and field
“I started track and field sophomore year of high school. I was the only girl on my high school football team and Doug Pothoff was one of my coaches who encouraged me to give throwing shot put and discus a try! The lifting and explosiveness from football was a huge help in throwing and I loved it.”
Enjoy most about team
“My favorite part about the track team is how we are all so supportive of each other. We also push each other to do better, whether that’s in the weight room or in the throwing circles.”
Favorite event
“My favorite event is shot put because it clicked right away for me. It’s fun to put the movements together and then have a great throw once you have it down.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Something people might not know about throwing is that it’s not just about strength, but a huge part of it is the technique. It is crazy how much farther you can throw after cleaning up your technique and form.”
Top high school track and field memories
“My favorite high school track and field memory was getting a new PR of over 35 feet my first season. After COVID, and losing my critical junior year, I was so happy to be able to have a track season this year and compete as a senior. Another great memory was getting a call from the track and field coach at the University of St. Thomas and being offered a spot on the women’s team as a thrower!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.