Feature
Spring Lake Park girls tennis senior Carissa Roell
Start in tennis
“I started playing pretty late, in freshman year. I knew one of the coaches from other sports and had a few friends who played. It sounded fun, so I decided to join too!”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy how mentally challenging it is. You need to be very confident in your shots and play hard every point, and when you are successful with that, it is a great feeling.”
Singles or doubles
“I prefer doubles. I have actually ever only played one singles match, and it was in my first year playing. I like doubles because it’s nice to have someone to pick you up and help you when you play. Also, I’ve had the same doubles partner my entire tennis career, so we play well together.”
Best part of team
“Everyone is extremely positive, fun and inclusive. I can go up to anyone on the team and have a conversation with them. Everyone gets along, which creates a great team environment.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“That tennis shoes you buy at the store actually aren’t worn for tennis; we need specific court shoes!”
Looking forward to about season
“I am most excited for sections, both team sections and individual sections. Other than that, I am excited for team bonfires, dinners and other fun bonding activities.”
Top high school memories
“My favorite thing I have done in high school is play both of my sports, tennis and softball. Apart from that, I enjoyed being with friends, out of town tournaments and traveling to Spain.”
