The feature
The Spring Lake Park boys swimming and diving team relies heavily on its lineup flexibility and swimmers able to excel at multiple strokes. Senior Kieran Ripken is a prime example, recently winning a pair of individual events and anchoring two third-place relays to help lead the Panthers to a runner-up finish at the Section 5AA True Team meet.
Start in swimming
“I was first introduced to swimming at a very young age by my parents. My father was a very successful swimmer during his four years at Gustavus Adolphus College, making Division III nationals a few times. Hearing stories growing up was very entertaining, but didn’t quite hook me on the sport. My parents pushed for me to join the high school swim team my freshman year and I couldn’t be more glad that I did. The friends that I have made over the past four years are some of my closest friends and I am grateful that I can compete in the sport of swimming.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The people are truly what make the sport so much fun. Whenever we have a tough practice or something that seems very difficult, it is always the people that make it possible. My teammates are all great people who work hard every single day in practice and inspire me to push myself to get better. Outside of practice, my teammates are all great in the classroom and stay out of trouble. I haven’t seen or heard of my teammates skipping class, which truly speaks to how great of people they are. They always push me to be a better person and a better athlete.”
Best part of team
“My team is awesome because it is a great group of guys who are a bunch of nerds. We all like to hang out after practice, whether it’s going to breakfast or playing a few rounds of Lego Star Wars on the Wii. My teammates are some of the funniest people that I know. Not a day goes by that I don’t find myself laughing with them at practice, meets, school or outside of school. In addition to the swimmers, the coaching staff are all exceptional at their job, but more importantly, great people. They have fun with us every day at practice, but also push us to be the best athletes and people that we can be.”
Favorite event
“My favorite events are any of the relays (200 medley, 200 free, 400 free), but if I had to pick one, it would be the 200 medley relay. I think swimming on a relay is more exciting than an individual event because you feel the pressure of your team, but you can also do your own thing. I prefer being the ‘anchor’ of the relay, the last leg, because I can experience the excitement of the first three legs while also being able to control your team’s success. I think I thrive being the anchor and have truly embraced the pressure of the position. Hearing my coach yell to me on the blocks sends a huge smile across my face and pushes me to go faster. Specifically for the 200 medley relay, taking a group of four guys swimming different strokes is difficult for most teams to do. To do it well is even harder. However, for my team, the coaches stress the importance of being able to swim multiple strokes and events.”
Most challenging part of sport
“In my opinion, swimming is by far the most challenging sport there is. The amount of time that my teammates and I have sacrificed for the sport of swimming is a lot, but most certainly worth it. Keeping a positive mindset during difficult sets is very challenging, however, my teammates lift me up and I try to do the same. My teammates are the hardest-working group of guys that I know and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to practice with them every day.”
Top high school swimming memory
“My favorite memory from high school swimming happened this year at our Panther Invite. I was on the 400 free relay swimming the third leg and found that we were behind when I stepped up onto the blocks. I looked to our fourth leg and made a deal with him that I would catch the guy ahead of us as long as he would finish ahead of our projected spot. I ended up catching the other swimmer, passing him and going a season-best relay split. The fourth leg swimmer also went a season-best to cap off an amazing day for him. We did get second, but the best part was the swimmer wore his medal the rest of the day. I think it is so cool to watch a teammate, who wouldn’t normally be on the ‘A’ relay, take advantage of the opportunity and go a season-best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.