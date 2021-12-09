Feature
Spring Lake Park boys basketball senior captain and Minnesota Moorhead signee Logan Kinsey
Start in basketball
“Second grade — my dad; when I was younger I would watch him play in his men’s league games.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part of basketball is getting to play with my friends and always being able to learn new things and get better.”
Favorite part about position
“The versatility — being a small forward I am able to do a little bit of everything.”
Looking forward to this season
“Coming together as a team and competing in our tough schedule.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“It’s very easy to learn if you put the time in.”
Top high school basketball memory
“Beating Totino-Grace in overtime as a junior.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.