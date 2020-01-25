Spring Lake Park’s new Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store is supplying customers with more options than the typical gas station.
The new Fast & Fresh location opened in December at 8101 Central Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park. The convenience store and gas station is situated right in front of the planned Hy-Vee grocery store location at 8155 Central Ave. NE.
The new grocery store, which is set to open in the spring, will be 76,000 square feet, with an 8,700-square-foot cafe.
The Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and the store’s 12 gas pumps will be open 24 hours a day. The store offers a Fuel Saver card that will save customers money on gas by purchasing items at the Fast and Fresh or any Hy-Vee store.
Fast & Fresh Supervisor Aaron Williams said unlike traditional gas stations the convenience store offers a wider variety of options, including on-the-go meals like sandwiches, soups, salads and daily fresh sushi; take-and-bake meals like wood-oven pizza, Chinese food and a variety of entrées and sides for individuals or family-style dinging; hourly fresh coffee including nitro drip coffee; doughnuts and pastries; wine and spirits; frozen and dairy items; fountain drinks; healthy drinks, including juices; fresh produce and traditional snacks.
“We have a ton of choices here,” Williams said. “It’s like a gas station on steroids. It’s like a really small grocery store.”
The food is made fresh and shipped daily to Spring Lake Park’s Fast & Fresh from the Hy-Vee commissary in Des Moines, Iowa. Any food not used is either thrown away or donated.
“We are trying to provide our customers with more options, especially healthier options,” Williams said. “The biggest difference with this convenience store compared to our other ones is this is more of a whole meal replacement store.”
Williams said the main motivation for this new style of Hy-Vee’s Fast & Fresh is to appeal to young adult customers.
“Millennials are shopping more at a gas station than at a bigger store, so as Hy-Vee evolves we are trying to evolve with our customers and be there for them,” he said. “We are trying to change with the times and make our stores more convenient for our customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.