Tensions started rising between Spring Lake Park Mayor Bob Nelson and City Council Member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff at the Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting after Goodboe-Bisschoff pushed to have the City Council vote on who should serve as acting mayor - herself or City Council Member Ken Wendling, who held the position in 2022.
“Since I ran for mayor twice I thought I‘d make a doggone good acting mayor,” said Goodboe-Bisschoff, addressing her reasons for requesting a vote on the position when the City Council was addressing committee appointments.
Goodboe-Bisschoff had run for the mayoral seat against Mayor Cindy Hansen in 2018 and Mayor Bob Nelson in 2022, losing both times.
During the meeting when Goodboe-Bisschoff submitted her name to serve as acting mayor Nelson declined that request.
“No you can’t,” Goodboe-Bisschoff objected saying it’s up to the City Council to make a decision through a vote. City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz confirmed with the City Council that Goodboe-Bisschoff was correct.
“I’ll still vote no,” Nelson told Goodboe-Bisschoff to which she responded, “That’s fine. You can vote no, but it’s a council decision.”
Goodboe-Bisschoff also said she made the motion to serve as acting mayor because she didn’t want Nelson to “nominate his pal Ken.”
“I have nothing against Ken,” she said. “I did not do it to upset Ken. I did it because I thought I’d make a better acting mayor.”
Goodboe-Bisschoff said she’s had numerous difficulties and tensions with Nelson prior to being on the City Council and after she joined. She said the tensions started over arguments dealing with flood control, The Legends of Spring Lake Park and a variety of other issues.
“There has always been a lot of tension and it has continued,” she said.
Goodboe-Bisschoff said she’s also upset at the fact that Nelson has frequent absences throughout the year from work sessions and City Council meetings, and that she was ready to take on the job as acting mayor in his absence.
“I’m getting tired on Bob not being there at all,” she said. “It’s a job and you got to do it.”
Ultimately, Goodboe-Bisschoff was appointed as acting mayor on a 3-2 vote with Goodboe-Bisschoff and City Council members Lisa Dircks and April Moran voting in favor of Goodboe-Bisschoff and Wendling and Nelson voting against her. Dircks briefly objected to the switch saying she didn’t have enough time to review the decision, but ultimately she chose to support Goodboe-Bisschoff.
“I’m very happy it went in my favor,” Goodboe-Bisschoff said. “I didn’t know if it would or not, because I never approached anyone prior because that would be unethical.”
Wendling said he had “no feelings at all” on the decision. Nelson did not respond immediately to request for comment.
Nelson, Moran and Wendling were sworn-in during the Jan. 3 City Council meeting. Moran is the newest member on the City Council.
