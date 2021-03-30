A furious second-half comeback bid came up just short for Spring Lake Park in the Section 5AAAA finals March 25, as Centennial advanced to state with a 64-55 win.
The Panthers cut what was a 19-point halftime gap to only four with just over a minute to play, giving the top-seeded Cougars — who lost just once during the regular season — everything they could handle down the stretch before they held on for the win.
Macy Smith scored 23 points in the game and Kylie Diaz had 10 to lead the Panthers offensively.
Spring Lake Park reached the section finals by overpowering Mounds View 71-28 in the quarterfinals, then taking down Roseville 71-58 on the road in the semifinals. The Panthers finished with a record of 13-8, their third consecutive winning season and made their second appearance in the section finals during that span.
“The season was like no other for sure,” Spring Lake Park head coach Randy Eatherton said. “Not starting the season until Jan. 4 was different from our normal start of mid-November. Virtual workouts with the girls in December instead of practicing in a gym was odd but fun and I believe that put us in a good position to start the season strong because the turnout was great.
“Overall, the season went very well. Like every team we wanted to win more games but when you are playing in our conference every game is a battle. Our regular season record was 11-7, and of those 18 games we really only had two games that I thought we did not play very well. Two section wins against Mounds View and the No. 2 seed Roseville was great to see. Both games we played very well, controlling the tempo both on offense and defense. Playing in the championship game against Centennial for the second time in the last three years is a credit to all the girls. The outcome was not what we wanted ... the girls played their hearts out, but we came up just a bit short.”
The Panthers were driven in large part by a strong senior class, one that helped continue the program’s success while paving a path for future players.
“The girls played hard and battled every game and always played together,” Eatherton said. “We had a great group of seniors that the younger girls were able to learn from and that will be invaluable for us next year.”
