Spring Lake Park graduate and North Dakota State senior offensive lineman Zack Johnson (68) won the FCS national championship with the Bison Jan. 11 with a 28-20 victory over James Madison. Johnson will participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. on NFL Network.
