A high school football season filled with unpredictability ended in familiar fashion for Spring Lake Park Nov. 20: churning out defensive dominance to win its sixth game in a row and finish as one of the top teams in the state.
Spring Lake Park shut out its fifth opponent of the year in the final night of the pandemic-shortened season, defeating Irondale 21-0 in a Section 5-5A matchup.
The Panther defense put the team on the board almost immediately as Kaleb Skelly returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown less than a minute into the action, with Brayden Comer adding on the first of three extra points to make it 7-0.
That margin held into the second half before the Panthers struck again late in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Nate Litke to double their lead to 14-0. Aaron Clausen added a fourth-quarter touchdown run to seal the victory.
“It was a great defensive battle,” Spring Lake Park head coach John Stewart said. “Our defense played well and so did Irondale’s. Fortunately, our defense scored and we were able to do enough offensively to get a couple scores to end up with a win.”
Clausen finished with 91 yards rushing and Litke totaled 72 to power the SLP offense.
Defensively, Nolan Tuomi intercepted three passes and Joey Sorenson also picked off a pass to go along with the Skelly fumble recovery touchdown to stymie the Irondale offense. Sorenson also was in on 19 total tackles, with nine stops by Wetzel, seven by Skelly, six each by Drew Watts and Devario Cadja and five apiece by Casey Nill, Nick Ojile and Jackson Smith.
It was another night in a season highlighted by defensive excellence. After dropping its opener in a one-possession game, the Panthers only allowed a single touchdown through the course of winning its final six matchups.
“We had some great leadership from our seniors on defense,” Stewart said. “Many of them were experienced returners who understand the preparation it takes to be able to play great defense. Coach Stephenson and the rest of the defensive staff do a great job preparing our defense to go out and play well.”
The Panthers were the No. 1 seed in Section 5-5A and would have played Robbinsdale Cooper in the championship for the third year in a row. As it is, the team will conclude with a 6-1 record and as the Suburban Blue district champion, again one of the top teams in Class 5A.
“It is a good note to end on,” Stewart said. “It is definitely a first in my career. With so much being different this year, I am happy for our seniors to end their high school career with a win.
“There will be many memories from this team and they will always have a special place in Panther Football history. If I had to pick one thing it would be the amazing attitude they brought each day. Even through the times when our season was in flux, they continued to show up, work hard and have fun. After the game I told them this was one of the most stressful seasons I have coached, but also one of the most fun. A huge part of that was the energy and enthusiasm they brought each day.”
