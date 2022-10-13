Spring Lake Park football senior captain Hunter Mlinarcik, who posted six tackles along with a sack and a half in the Panthers’ 29-28 win over Robbinsdale Cooper Oct. 7. The Panthers are now 4-2 on the season.
Start in football
“I started playing football when I was 9 years old, going into fourth grade. My cousin Tyler, who played football for Centennial, is who got me interested in playing because he started in second grade and always told me I should play.”
Enjoy most about defensive end
“My favorite part about playing DE is knowing that I am sacrificing for my team on some plays, and being able to get sacks. A challenging part about playing DE is that a lot of the kids I go up against are way bigger and stronger than me, so I have to rely on my speed and technique to win those battles.”
Best part of team
“What makes our team special is that we push each other to be better on and off the field.”
Highlight of season
“What I’ve enjoyed most is having the opportunity to go out and play my last year of football with a lot of the guys that I grew up playing football with.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“A lot of people don’t understand that a team’s success in football comes from more than just on the field performance. It comes from the whole team being able to be champions at home, school and football.”
