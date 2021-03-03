Making it to state is nothing new for the Spring Lake Park dance team.
But this year’s Pantherettes endured, and conquered, challenges unlike any previous season, extending their state streak to 18 years as they swept the Section 3AAA kick and jazz titles in Bloomington Feb. 27.
“We always feel that we need to continue to prove ourselves,” Spring Lake Park head coach Jenny Whiteley said. “Coming into this season, we knew that the pandemic challenges would either make us or break us. There’s never been a season like this and the feeling of rising above and earning a state spot is beyond words. Not only receiving a state spot for both routines, but working hard and earning section champions for both routines was a cherry on top. We weren’t able to have a ‘normal awards’ this year, but we were able to be together off-site. To say the least, we hugged, we cried, we felt an immense emotion of gratitude.”
The level of skill that has cycled through the Spring Lake Park program over the past two decades is undeniable. But the Pantherettes have continued to excel by pushing aside complacency and remaining driven year in and year out.
“This year’s team was hungry,” Whiteley said. “They were hungry to have a season, they were hungry to not let our routines slide due to the pandemic and they were hungry to be the best they could be. We had a very strong group of leaders that helped contribute to this year’s success. Our captains always helped keep our team focused on our goals and mentally motivated to our team’s strive for greatness. For the first time, we had a leadership group comprised of seniors and juniors. This group kept our team laughing and pushing hard. Between the captains and leadership group, all of them led the team to a strong culture, strongest that we’ve seen in years. The bond they created among themselves and the team was truly the magic to the season.”
“I truly think it’s the dancers and our specific team this year,” senior captain Autumn Pew said. “The motivation these girls have is unbelievable. Every single person on our team has worked tirelessly in attempt to get the blue medal, we wanted it so bad. In order to succeed everyone needs to work together and have the same mindset, and that’s exactly what we’ve had this season. The routines this season we love and it shows when we perform!”
“We set our goals high this season and we knew we were going to have to work hard for it,” junior captain Jacqueline Larsen said. “I think something that helped our team tremendously this year was the leadership that was given from so many different dancers on this team. If it weren’t for the push of every dancer at practice and the same mindset that we talked about every day, then the team culture this season would have gone completely opposite than what it did. As well as the joy practice brought us, each day was something new and the dancers were excited going into practices, which brought the life to our dances that stood out from everyone else’s.”
Spring Lake Park entered sections carrying the weight of expectations that come with a history of dominance. Yet their hunger, and skill, delivered a first-place sweep, capturing a perfect rank score of 3 in both jazz and kick.
“Our jazz performance was by far the best we’ve put out on the floor this season,” Pew said. “The overall emotions and timing were like nothing before. For kick, despite some minor details, we did awesome. The best part is our dance is so fun and upbeat that we can have a blast on that floor every time!”
“Starting with the jazz performance, we had an amazing week of practice that led up to the performance and we came through those doors with such confidence that we were here for one thing and one thing only,” Larsen said. “Going out on that floor felt like a dream and a feeling of pure happiness that radiated through the whole team. The performance overall felt so strong and connected, while we were dancing you could just feel the heart within each dancer and it was incredible. Kick was a powerhouse, we came to fight and that’s exactly what we did. The energy the team gave was unmatched and coming off the floor and seeing the reactions of all the rookies was so precious and worth all the work we put into the dance.”
Spring Lake Park will compete at state in Edina in jazz March 12 and in kick March 13. A familiar accomplishment, but this year, a particularly special feeling.
“We knew from the start that this season would have drawbacks and challenges, but the team strived to be adaptable and wanted to make the most of the season regardless of the pandemic,” Whiteley said. “Having a dance season would make their school year feel a little more normal. As a coaching staff, we were proud of their drive and wanted to give them the best opportunity possible. The success of handling all the changes was the mindset we shared – each day we’re together is a blessing.”
“This year totally feels different,” Pew said. “Making state has always been our No. 1 goal and a huge honor, but in a pandemic it’s even greater. Being able to have this high of an accomplishment in the midst of uncertainties is incredibly humbling. It makes it more exciting knowing that with how hard this pandemic has hit everyone, that we were able to come together as a team and still advance to state. Saying I’m proud of our team would be a complete understatement. I’m so lucky to lead such a loving and passionate team!”
“I’m so beyond blessed that our team has had the opportunity to go to state for several years and throughout all the years it has felt like a new experience each time,” Larsen said. “From my first couple years I went into state with a double blue win behind my back and I felt on top of the world. The next two years it was still my greatest honor to be dancing at state with the top teams, but it felt different without that blue medal. I have seen this team through their ups and downs and it never fails to surprise me. This year, making it to state feels like a dream, that even in COVID we were able to achieve our goal, beat all odds and win that double blue championship. Going into state knowing how hard we worked to deserve that will truly make me feel like a legend walking through the front doors going to perform at state. I couldn’t be more proud to be a Pantherette and help lead this team to achieve so many amazing things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.