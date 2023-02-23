Nine Columbia Heights High School art students earned a total of ten Gold Key and Honorable Mention awards at the 2023 Minnesota Scholastic Arts Awards (MSAA) – a competition organized by Art Educators of Minnesota.

The art students received two Gold Key awards and eight Honorable Mentions.

