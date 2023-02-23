Nine Columbia Heights High School art students earned a total of ten Gold Key and Honorable Mention awards at the 2023 Minnesota Scholastic Arts Awards (MSAA) – a competition organized by Art Educators of Minnesota.
The art students received two Gold Key awards and eight Honorable Mentions.
Senior Danielle Dickson received the Gold Key Award in Ceramics and Glass for her work titled “The Conflicts of Love” and sophomore Mae Skaja received the Gold Key Award in Painting for her work titled “Uncontrolled.” Their work will be on display with other Gold Key winners in the Regis West Gallery at the University of Minnesota through February.
All student award honorees will be recognized at the 2023 MSAA ceremony, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota. This will be an opportunity to learn about the history of the Scholastic Art Awards, regional scholarships and hear from artists in the community.
Three students received Honorable Mentions in Photography: freshman Bianca Cole Avila, sophomore Sabaif Idris, and freshman Yoselin Diaz Santos who received two honorable mentions for two photographs. Junior Matthew Bermeo received an honorable mention in Ceramics and Glass, freshman Tamiah Jackson received an honorable mention in Drawing and Illustration, senior Natalie Molina received an honorable mention in Painting, and senior Hannah Severson received an honorable mention in Digital Art.
