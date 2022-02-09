After years of close calls, this would be different.
No illness, no injury, no foe would stand in the way. Not even a couple championship meet false starts.
A resilient, relentless effort led the Spring Lake Park boys swimming and diving team to its first-ever Northwest Suburban Conference championship, topping Maple Grove in the title clash 103-83 Feb. 3.
“We’ve been chasing after the conference championship for years now, with many years falling just short,” senior Nick Starcevich said. “Every year there’s been one or two teams in the way of the championship, but this year was different. We knew that since we only graduated two seniors last year we would be much stronger this year, so we knew from day one that the opportunity was even greater this year. I tend to think pretty optimistically and from day one I knew there was a great chance of finally getting it done this year.”
“One thing that I feel everyone had in mind before the season was to make it to the conference final, and hopefully to win the conference,” senior Will Privratsky said. “In the past, most every member of the team has competed in the conference third place or fifth place final, but never in the championship meet. Because we have such a strong group of swimmers this year, we knew it was our chance to do something we had never done before.”
With history on the line, it was a less than ideal start, as the Panthers’ top medley relay team disqualified on an early start.
Unfazed, Spring Lake Park took two of the top three spots in the following six events to take control.
“Going into the meet, we knew we would have to put up a fight and expectations were high, but I think we blew expectations out of the water,” Starcevich said. “Although we had a few hiccups throughout the meet like a few disqualifications, the fast swimming greatly overshadowed these situations and we never looked back. We usually have quite a unique atmosphere on our team, but this meet amplified that atmosphere to the extreme. I cannot recall a time on this team being more loud or excited than we were at the meet.”
“Overall, the team swam an amazing meet,” Privratsky said. “In every event, there were people who put up season and lifetime best times. To mention a few outstanding swims, Griffin Gaspersich in the 200 free, Nick Starcevich in the 50 free, Isaiah Frei in the 100 fly, Sam Clark in the 100 backstroke, as well as all of our relay teams. Equally impressive were our three divers Camden Chiodo, Sebastian Santiago and Luke Elssesser. Despite a couple of unfortunate DQs, I don’t think the team could have had a better performance. Like always, the meet had a super positive and pumped up energy. Every swimmer could feel the pressure of the meet, but we knew that it would only push us to be greater. I think the biggest thing that got us hyped up, though, were the underwater speakers that the Maple Grove pool had. It took a lot of the nervousness out of warming up, and allowed us to have fun before the meet.”
The meet was a perfect representation of the Panthers’ entire winter, clawing and fighting to overcome any obstacle in their path.
“Based on the athletes we had returning and the athletes that had graduated last season, I thought we would be competitive this season,” Spring Lake Park head coach Greg Kugler said. “After the first couple of meets happened around the conference and we got a chance to see what other teams looked like, I thought we could be up in the top four and could potentially have a shot at the conference championship. However, we had a number of our guys out at various points of the season for illness and/or COVID, so our team was not at full strength for about a month and some dual meets were really close.”
Nonetheless, the Panthers powered on, continuing to put up wins and keep themselves in title contention.
“Winning the conference was definitely in our sights all year, but it became more and more of a possibility as the season progressed,” Privratsky said. “Every meet we had it became clearer and clearer that we could be conference champions. I think that the biggest moment I had where I realized we could win it all was at the Panther Invite, where everyone raced like I had never seen before.”
“I thought the guys swam amazing,” Kugler said. “Being in the middle of the hardest part of the season, I wasn’t sure how the guys would perform. We talked about how the meet could play out prior to the start of the meet and outside of the DQ to start the meet, things went pretty much as planned. The greatest part was watching the guys not get rattled by the hiccup at the beginning and just keeping course, trusting each other and competing for each other. It was an amazing accomplishment for this group of guys. I was so proud of them and all of the hard work that they had put in during the season. This is a tight-knit group of guys that has worked hard and supported each other all season. We have some big personalities that help pump up the team both at practice and meets. Their excitement is contagious to everyone and the guys all respond to that energy to create a positive experience for everyone!”
First-place finishers for Spring Lake Park were Starcevich in the 50-yard freestyle, Luke Elsesser in diving, Isaiah Frei in the 100 butterfly, Braden Ripken in the 100 free, the 200 free relay team of Privratsky, Ripken, Sam Clark and Starcevich, Clark in the 100 backstroke, Privratsky in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 free relay team of Andrew Wefel, Nathan Krotzer, Frei and Griffin Gaspersich, the last of which capped off the title and set off the celebration.
“The team’s reaction was, as one could guess, very excited,” Privratsky said. “Not only was this our first win in the Northwest Suburban Conference as a team, but it was the first time any Spring Lake Park boys sports team had won it. Because of this, it meant so much more to win. I remember getting out of the pool after we had won the meet and right away being hugged by my teammates. This celebration only continued after the meet and into the next day.”
“It felt like being hit by a metaphorical flood of happiness and relief,” Starcevich said. “The realization of finally finishing a task that we’ve been trying to complete since before I joined this team was unlike anything I’ve ever felt and it will be a moment I will never forget.”
