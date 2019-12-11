For years, there has been little separating the two.
Not since playing travel ball together in fifth grade. Nor in endless hours of offseason workouts. The pair has worked in tandem to help lead a resurgence at the Spring Lake Park boys basketball varsity level as well.
So it was only fitting that each reached one of the ultimate high school milestones the very same week, as Panther seniors Gabe Myren and Blake Remme netted their 1,000th career points in consecutive wins to open the season.
“It was a very special week for two outstanding, hard-working and very deserving players to reach that 1,000-point milestone one game apart,” Spring Lake Park head coach Grant Guzy said. “They have definitely been the leaders of our resurgence as a team and a program over these past few years.
“Along with classmates Daydor Philips and Jacob Say, Gabe and Blake have fueled the steady improvement of our teams the past couple of seasons to where we can compete with the best teams in the NWSC, Section 5AAAA and the state. Gabe and Blake are also very positive role models for our youth players and are players that our younger players can look up to and try to emulate.”
Myren netted his historic feat with 19 points in a season-opening 99-71 victory against Fridley Dec. 3. Remme followed suit four days later with a 24-point outing in a 66-51 win over North St. Paul Dec. 7.
“It was an amazing feeling to see all of the hard work I’ve put in get paid off,” Myren said. “It was amazing for Blake to get his 1,000th point the same week too because he’s an amazing player and we play very well together. It has been a non-stop grind for many years with training and lifting and lots of practice.”
The pair’s offensive aptitude stems from the defensive dilemmas they present for opposing teams.
Back off, and both can knock down shots from the perimeter. Pressure, and both can finish at the basket.
“Both are extremely athletic players who have quickness, speed and leaping ability,” Guzy said. “Both are gym rats who have honed their games with hours of hard work every offseason. Both are very good in the open court on the fast break at getting to the basket and finishing. Blake and Gabe can hit the three-point shot as well and can post up and score the basketball inside.”
Reaching such a lofty milestone necessitated the ability to contribute at the varsity level early on. For that to happen, both had to prove they not only had the talent, but the tenacity to handle the rigors of a grueling schedule.
“We knew that both Gabe and Blake were very good players in their age group coming up through the traveling ranks in middle school,” Guzy said. “We were looking forward to both of them contributing to our varsity team right away in ninth grade. Gabe became a varsity starter his freshman season, but Blake could only play JV ball that season because he transferred back to us from Blaine after the fall quarter. Both had awesome sophomore and junior seasons, as they were both named All-Conference players in the tough NWSC.”
“My family has always helped me and supported me with everything in my life,” Myren said. “Coach Guzy and Coach Major believed in me very early on in my career and this allowed me to be in the position to score 1,000 career points. I owe a huge thanks to my trainers and coaches who have helped me become the player I am today.”
“I think just help from my coaches and players helped me get to this point,” Remme said. “They’ve believed in me every step of the way and they’re a big factor on how I got to this milestone.”
Beyond their talent, the pair’s familiarity with one another often creates scoring opportunities foes have little defense for as well.
“I think we complement each other because we are a dual threat and we know each other’s strengths, and we also know where both of us are on the court at all times,” Remme said.
“Blake is probably the best scorer I’ve ever played with or against,” Myren said. “He can get to the rim with ease and he can also shoot from anywhere on the floor and it’s almost impossible to guard. Playing with Blake is great because we always know where each other are on the floor and we always create shots for one another, whether it’s pushing it and throwing lobs to one another in transition or hitting each other for open shots in the half court.”
Myren and Remme are just the eighth and ninth boys basketball players to reach the 1,000-point milestone in school history, as well as the first since TC Robinson in the 2013-14 season.
“As the time got closer we said it would be cool to get the 1,000 in the same game, or a few games apart,” Remme said. “But I don’t think we expected to be this close. It’s awesome that I’ve finally reached this milestone, and I think it’s even more cool that we both got it so close together. It took hard work and dedication to this sport from both of us to get to this point, but we’re not done yet. We have a whole season ahead of us and I think that’s the most exciting part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.